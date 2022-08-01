Johnny Depp's Lawyers Wanted Amber Heard Nudes and Exotic Dancer Past Revealed in Court (Reports)

people.com
disneydining.com
FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation
The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
Popculture
Judge Rules on Amber Heard's Request for New Johnny Depp Trial
Amber Heard's request for a new trial in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against her has been denied. The actress' legal team filed new paperwork this week asking for a new trial on the grounds that one juror was not summoned to jury duty. According to a report by Deadline, Judge Penny Azcarte ruled against her on Wednesday.
Johnny Depp Photographed in Italy with Red-Haired Woman While on Tour with Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is busy traveling abroad while performing with Jeff Beck. The 59-year-old actor was photographed Sunday in Italy getting out of a van with a woman as he continues touring overseas after releasing an album Friday. Depp was spotted helping the woman with her bag as they exited the vehicle and he headed to rehearsals.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Hunter Biden's Wife Shops At Los Angeles Weed Dispensary As Shocking Details Of Her Husband's Scandals Are Revealed
Melissa Cohen made a quick stop at a marijuana dispensary while running errands in Los Angeles as humiliating details of her husband Hunter Biden's many scandals continue to unfold. The mother-of-one was spotted sporting a pink, floral mini-dress, a black cardigan, and a pair of thick-framed sunglasses as she left...
Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Working As An Escort Before Dating Him: Bombshell Court Documents
Johnny Depp suggested that Amber Heard one-time worked as a paid escort and planned to use the evidence in court, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the Virginia court unsealed a series of court filings made by Heard and Depp prior to the trial. The exes were going back and forth about what evidence could be used in court. The 6,000 pages reveal Heard and Depp both had evidence they wanted shown shut down by the judge. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, in one filing, Heard moved to block Depp from presenting certain “irrelevant personal matters” to the...
Brad Pitt Hires Private Investigator To Track Down Russian Oligarch Who Is Involved With Winery After Angelina Jolie Sold Her Stake
Things are getting messy. Brad Pitt hired a private investigator to track down a Russian oligarch, who is now involved with the actor's winery ever since his ex Angelina Jolie sold her stake to him, Radar reported on Tuesday, July 5. Article continues below advertisement. In the documents, the Hollywood...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Pump Tells Johnny Depp's Ex Amber Heard: 'I'll Let You Shit In My Bed Fa Sho'
The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia captivated audiences from April 11 to June 1, when the jury finally reached its verdict. The former married couple had an acrimonious split in 2017 and Heard accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of physical, mental and sexual abuse.
Resurfaced Clip of Amber Heard Saying She's Scared To Be a Woman Goes Viral
The actress gave a speech for HagueTalks in 2018 about her perspective on gender equality, LGBTI rights and more.
epicstream.com
Iron Man Actor Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly 'Thankful' Johnny Depp Won Defamation Trial
The years-long drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has finally come to a close (at least for now) after Depp won the multi-million defamation lawsuit he filed against his former wife who has long accused the actor of being an abuser. Depp is evidently in cloud nine after his...
Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents
Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp
The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
Tour Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home She's Been Forced To Sell To Payoff Johnny Depp Debt: Photos
Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse. The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING...
Where's Boo? TV host sparks wild conspiracy theory about Amber Heard's 'missing' Yorkshire Terrier
A TV presenter has hinted at a conspiracy theory regarding the whereabouts of one of Amber Heard's dogs after suggesting her Yorkshire Terrier Boo has gone 'missing'. Cooper Lawrence spoke to Sunrise on Thursday about Heard's infamous visit to Australia in 2015 when she broke biosecurity laws by failing to declare her dogs Pistol and Boo upon her arrival in the country with then-husband Johnny Depp.
PETS・
Johnny Depp appears to call Amber Heard 'a dog' in new album: 'If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand'
The lyrics of two songs in Depp's upcoming album with Jeff Beck, "18," appear to refer to his and Amber Heard's public defamation trial.
Former Victoria's Secret Employee Says She Was Left 'Shaking' After Being Body-Shamed at Work
A former Victoria's Secret public relations employee is speaking out in a new documentary about what she calls a "humiliating" and "hurtful" experience that she says occurred behind-the-scenes at the lingerie giant. In the third episode of Hulu's Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, which explores the brand's rise and dark...
Johnny Depp Fans 'Damaged' His Reputation by Unsealing Documents—Lawyer
"If the fans thought unsealing the records was going to significantly help Depp, they were certainly mistaken," one lawyer told Newsweek.
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vazquez says actor and legal team 'would have moved on' and not filed a counter appeal if Amber Heard hadn't tried to overturn $10.3M settlement from her defamation trial loss
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says the Pirates of the Caribbean star would've moved on from his defamation case if his ex-wife, Amber Heard, didn't file an appeal to overturn the million-dollar settlement. Vasquez sat down for an interview with CBS Morning's host Gayle King on Thursday to discuss the...
Aretha Franklin Shockingly Died Without a Will, Now the IRS Has Finally Settled
Singing superstar, Aretha Franklin -- the Queen of Soul -- passed away in 2018, leaving fans shocked and saddened. When it was confirmed that the 76-year-old "Respect" singer didn't have a will, the music community was even more surprised.
Unsealed Depp v. Heard docs claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction
WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Amber Heard's lawyers claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction, and the condition may have contributed to his alleged bottle rape of his ex-wife. Newly unsealed court papers obtained by Fox News Digital reveal that Heard’s team raised the impotence allegation in a March...
