Little Rock police: Man found dead after shooting in southwest part of the city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said one man was found dead Monday morning in the southwest part of the city.

Police said they responded to an area in the 10000 block of Whispering Pines Drive around 8:31 a.m. After arriving on the scene, police said they found the man with a gunshot wound.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any information on a suspect at this time. Police said they believe that this was an isolated incident.

This marks the city’s 48 th homicide of 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 501-371-4636.

