Georgia Gun Laws Force Cancellation Of Music Midtown 2022

Barbara Wilkinson
3d ago
They are lying to people in hopes of winning in November. The laws is for people who have legal guns. Which means they have permits for their guns. Then they can legally carry.Democrats need to start telling the truth.
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Arrested Development’s Speech fears ‘insane’ gun laws after Music Midtown cancellation
Arrested Development, Atlanta’s pioneering Southern hip hop group, brought its message of peace to Music Midtown many times over the years. But now frontman Speech is expressing his outrage over “insane” gun laws that appear to have triggered the concert festival’s cancellation. Speech says it’s “really...
Organizers Reportedly Pull Plug On Music Festival Due To Georgia's 'Open Carry' Gun Laws
Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands to an Atlanta park each year, was canceled when organizers apparently realized they could no longer ban guns.
Kemp: Gun, abortion laws aren't hurting business in Georgia
CLAYTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia’s gun policies aren’t hurting business, days after Music Midtown canceled its 2022 event. Kemp said because new businesses are taking root in Georgia, it’s a "distraction" to suggest that Georgia’s gun laws or abortion laws are making business more difficult.
Atlanta's Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state's gun laws
The Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians each year, "will no longer be taking place this year," organizers announced in a tweet Monday.
Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre
ATLANTA — (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been...
How Did We Miss National Georgia Day?
There is always something to celebrate these days. From time to time my Facebook feed will remind me that it is National (fill in the blank) Day. I haven’t seen any for a few days, so I though I would investigate. I discovered that August 3rd was not only National Watermelon Day, but also National Georgia Day!
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown Festival
Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival cancelled the event on August 1, primarily due to safety concerns arising from whether they could implement a local ban on guns from the festival site.
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
Morning headlines: After years of delay, GA nuclear reactor hits key milestone
Years late and massively over budget, the nation’s first new nuclear reactors built in decades have reached a significant milestone. Federal regulators say the owner of Georgia’s Plant Vogtle can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of the two reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says their inspectors have verified that Vogtle Unit Three has been properly built and will protect public health and safety when it transitions into operation.
North West Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
Broken Contracts: Three customers out nearly $45K to unlicensed Ga. contractor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Joe Sgroe paid a contractor to build him a deck on his John’s Creek home. But after he paid $16,500, the contractor stopped the job with only a few boards screwed to his home. He reached out to CBS46′s consumer investigator Better Call Harry for...
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants six times since then, and […] The post Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Mystery Plant: 'Georgia savory,' 'Georgia calamint,' Clinopodium georgianum
Despite all this heat, this has been a good summer for our backyard garden. Plenty of sunshine and all those pop-up thunderstorms have been great for the garden goodies (as well as the weeds). We’re particularly proud of our crop of mint (the genus is Mentha… we have two kinds), the fresh leaves graciously lending themselves to the summer table: a cool tabouli salad, and then there’s the Italian insalata di pomidori of tomatoes, mint and onion, and of course, a tall, icy mojito. Mint: great stuff.
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
