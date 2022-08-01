Driver dies after truck hit by train in Grant Co.

www.nbc15.com
KWQC
1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
Two Dead In Dubuque County Crash
(Dubuque County, IA) — Two people were killed in a crash in Dubuque County last night involving a garbage truck. The State Patrol report says an SUV driven by 20-year-old Miranda Held of Cedar Falls tried to pass several vehicles in a turn lane on Highway 20 and rear-ended a garbage truck. A passenger in her SUV, 21-year-old Samuel Link, also died in the accident. The driver of the garbage truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherrill, was not injured.
superhits106.com
Barn Fire In Gratiot, No Injuries
The Gratiot Fire Department responded to South Prairie Road in the Town of Gratiot for a barn fire Tuesday shortly before 5pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, Gratiot First Response, the Darlington Fire Department, Warren Fire Department, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
KIMT
Two dead after fatal crash in eastern Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Dubuque County Tuesday evening. Emergency personnel responded to Highway 20 at mile marker 300 around 5:13 p.m. According to Iowa State Patrol, 20-year-old Miranda Lynn Held and 21-year-old Samuel Jon Linck were traveling eastbound and tried passing...
wiproud.com
Two hurt after motorcycle crash in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two people are hurt following a motorcycle crash in the town of Whitestown. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch received a call around 1:30 yesterday reporting the motorcycle crash on County Road P. Deputies say a deer ran out in front of...
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt after vehicle fire in Vernon County
TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 29 around 5:09 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle on fire on County Road B near Olson Lane in the Town of Coon. The vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man was hauling a camper southbound on County Road B when he saw flames coming from the underside of his vehicle’s hood.
Glen Haven man dies after train strikes truck near Cassville
CASSVILLE, Wis. — A man is dead after a train struck his truck Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to the 7100 block of Closing Dam Road in Cassville just after 2:30 p.m. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Lawrence Osterhaus, 69, of Glen Haven was trying to cross the railroad tracks. As Osterhaus pulled onto the crossing, a southbound BNSF...
Man sentenced in 2020 drunken driving crash that killed motorcyclist in western Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — A Prairie du Sac man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a 2020 crash in western Dane County. Gabriel Bare, 24, was also sentenced to five years...
Alert issued for RV travel trailer stolen from Westby
Vernon County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a stolen RV travel trailer Monday.
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a...
nbc15.com
Body of missing fisherman found in Grant Co. lake
MUSCODA, Wis. (WMTV) - Search crews have recovered the body of a 69-year-old Fennimore man who went missing Sunday afternoon while fishing on a Grant Co. lake. Marlin Carl was reported missing shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he did not return at his usual time from fishing at Pafenrath Lake, according tot he Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office. His family spotted his boat still on the water but could not locate him.
nbc15.com
Sheriff to close portion of Dane Co. jail, move inmates to other counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of Dane Co. inmates will soon find themselves housed in other counties after Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made the decision to close a portion of his jail. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office revealed its plan to begin transferring inmates as it shuts down the east section...
x1071.com
Muscoda Man Cited For Drug Charges in Darlington
Darlington Police issued a citation to a man from Muscoda Sunday for drug charges. 31 year old Daniel McLean received the citation just after 8pm on a valid warrant through probation and parole following a traffic stop on Washington Street. Charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping are also being referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Body of 69-year-old man recovered from Paffenrath Lake near Muscoda
MUSCODA, Wis. — Crews found the body of a fisherman in a lake near the Wisconsin River west of Muscoda Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Marlin Carl, 69, of Fennimore, was fishing at Paffenrath Lake — also known as Paffenrath Slough — when he did not return at his usual time. His family...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
nbc15.com
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Dane Co. man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have located a missing 75-year-old man who was had been missing since Monday afternoon. In an update, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network reported Robert Peterson had been located and was safe. Peterson was reported missing after having last been seen shortly before 5 p.m. in...
wearegreenbay.com
WI deputies responding to road rage struck by drunk driver
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say two Dane County deputies investigating a case of road rage were hurt when an alleged drunken driver crashed into their squad cars. Authorities say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The incident happened late Friday in the town of Springfield, where...
KCRG.com
Community gives back to honor Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Waukon are honoring one of their own by collecting can tabs. It’s something Matthew Sweeney did to help others. Sweeney was killed in a motorcycle crash less than 2 weeks ago. He was 41 years old. You can’t walk into Village Farm...
x1071.com
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
