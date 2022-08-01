Health Headlines: Discussing COVID rebound after Pres. Biden tests positive again

www.wtnh.com
White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden
The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his positive COVID-19 test Thursday.
Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
White House physician says President Biden continues to test positive for COVID
President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation, his physician announced Sunday. The announcement comes one day after Biden tested positive for the virus once again in a rebound case. Biden first contracted COVID earlier in July and suffered moderate symptoms. White House physician...
How common is Paxlovid rebound as Biden tests positive again for Covid?
Joe Biden tested positive for Covid again on Saturday, less than a week after the president returned to work following his coronavirus diagnosis in late July.“The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” the White House physician, said in a 30 July memo. “This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation.”Mr Biden’s Covid boomerang is the latest high-profile “rebound” case among those who took Paxlovid, an antiviral medicine from Pfizer, after White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci in June.Here’s...
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Biden retests positive for COVID-19 in 'rebound' infection
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again days after he emerged from isolation once the White House confirmed that he tested negative.
President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again
(CNN) — President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday morning, per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in what is likely a "rebound" Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is "observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid." Biden has experienced "no reemergence...
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again, according to presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in what is likely a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.” Dr. Peter Hotez explains.
COVID-positive Biden experiences a Paxlovid "rebound." Doctors still aren't sure why they happen
President Joe Biden isn't in the clear with COVID just yet. After testing negative for COVID-19 last week, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a memo on Monday that Biden's latest antigen test was still positive. That means that Biden tested positive — again — after a period of testing negative. While President Biden has reportedly not experienced a re-emergence of symptoms, he is still presumed to be contagious and will be working remotely.
Still positive: Biden's doctor updates COVID-19 status
President Joe Biden remains positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, though he has no symptoms, according to the latest note from Biden's personal physician, Kevin O'Connor.
WATCH: Biden trolls Trump over COVID-19 just days before second positive test
Talk about awkward! Just days before President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again thanks to a rebound infection, he was mocking former President Donald Trump for how he bounced back from the bug.
Biden doctor: President 'unsurprisingly' still COVID-positive in 'rebound' case
President Joe Biden "unsurprisingly" tested positive again for COVID-19, though he "continues to feel well" a day after having a "rebound" infection, his doctor said on Sunday.
