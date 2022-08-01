Browns activate two-time All-Pro OL Jack Conklin from PUP list

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Conklin is entering his seventh NFL season and third with Cleveland. Through his first five years in the league -- including 2016 through 2019 with the Tennessee Titans -- the two-time First Team All-Pro had three years where he played in all 16 contests, one where he appeared in 15 games and in 2018, he played in eight games.

A former Michigan State Spartan, Conklin earned his All-Pro nods in 2016 and 2020.

He projects to join the likes of Jedrick Wills Jr., Nick Harris, fellow All-Pro Joel Bitonio and Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller along the Browns' line in 2022. Cleveland's new QB1 Deshaun Watson was handed down a six-game suspension on Monday and Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the starter while Watson is out.