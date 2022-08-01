ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns activate two-time All-Pro OL Jack Conklin from PUP list

By Victor Barbosa
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWj8Q_0h0WqqI500
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Conklin is entering his seventh NFL season and third with Cleveland. Through his first five years in the league -- including 2016 through 2019 with the Tennessee Titans -- the two-time First Team All-Pro had three years where he played in all 16 contests, one where he appeared in 15 games and in 2018, he played in eight games.

A former Michigan State Spartan, Conklin earned his All-Pro nods in 2016 and 2020.

He projects to join the likes of Jedrick Wills Jr., Nick Harris, fellow All-Pro Joel Bitonio and Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller along the Browns' line in 2022. Cleveland's new QB1 Deshaun Watson was handed down a six-game suspension on Monday and Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the starter while Watson is out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

F1 star Lewis Hamilton joins NFL ownership group

Lewis Hamilton is broadening his horizons and getting involved in NFL ownership. The Formula One star has joined the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group, the organization announced Tuesday. Details of the investment were not available, but in a statement, the team’s owners said Hamilton would bring his “resilient spirit and standard of excellence” to the franchise.
DENVER, CO
Hoops Rumors

Receiving plus/minus: Cooper Kupp cleans up

Our annual look at the advanced stats in the passing game continues with what has become a very NFC West-focused series this year. Last week, we talked about YAC+ and the dominance of the San Francisco 49ers. We also covered passing plus/minus, where Kyler Murray reigned supreme. But the 49ers and Cardinals didn't win the Super Bowl last year; that was the domain of the Los Angeles Rams. And it was the Rams that had the receiver who shattered all of our DYAR records, as Cooper Kupp's triple crown was just as good in advanced stats as it was in traditional ones. Today, we get to celebrate Kupp's exceptional season once more as we switch to receiving plus/minus, just one more stat where Kupp stood head-and-shoulders above his competition.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Tennessee State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Suspension Trending: NFL World Reacts

With the suspension ruling in for Deshaun Watson, NFL fans and reporters are bringing up past punishment decisions from the league. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension, which is seen as pretty light by most. Former Ohio State...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Browns' Quarterback Plan For Week 1

The Cleveland Browns learned this Monday morning they'll be without Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the 2022 season. That's a significant portion, especially for a team with playoff aspirations. There have been rumors suggesting the Browns could re-look at the quarterback market to find a new temporary...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Titans#American Football#Michigan State Spartan
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement

ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Browns Week 14 Prediction: Browns Vs Bengals

After a predicted blowout win against the Texans, it will be the Browns Vs Bengals in week 14. Now, this matchup has already taken place earlier this season with the Browns being predicted to win in Cleveland. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense Should Look Similar...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown activated, will start slowly

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have activated receiver Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list. Brown was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Cardinals a receiver who caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns last season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Shaedon Sharpe won’t need surgery for labral tear

Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2022 draft, won’t require surgery to repair the small labral tear in his left shoulder, the team announced in a press release. The Canadian guard will continue to rehab the injury and is expected to be ready...
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Wizards to hire James Posey as assistant coach

The Wizards and James Posey are finalizing an agreement that will make the former NBA forward an assistant coach on Wes Unseld Jr.‘s staff, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Posey played in the NBA from 1999-2011, winning titles in 2006 with the Heat and 2008 with the Celtics. Following...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

Rasheed Wallace not joining Lakers' coaching staff

After initially reporting in early June that Rasheed Wallace was on track to join the Lakers‘ coaching staff as one of new head coach Darvin Ham‘s assistants, Shams Charania of The Athletic says that’s no longer happening. Wallace won’t be part of Ham’s staff after all, according to Charania.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Eric Khoury to coach Toronto’s G League team in 2022-23

After Raptors 905 head coach Patrick Mutombo was hired away by Phoenix, Eric Khoury will take the reins coaching Toronto’s G League team in 2022-23. As Doug Smith of The Toronto Star writes, Khoury’s background in academia and analytics is a little out of the ordinary for an NBA coach, but the 33-year-old has been in the Raptors’ organization for nearly a decade and has proven his basketball bona fides.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy