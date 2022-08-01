Human remains found less than a mile from where missing camper vanished in Colorado

www.kansas.com
Related
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
6-year-old boy dies after getting bitten by rattlesnake while on a family bike ride in Colorado
A six-year-old boy died days after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, CBS Colorado reports. A father and his two children were taking a water break in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when his 6-year-old son ran ahead and was bitten by the snake, the station reported. The boy died a week later.
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Narcity
A Man Has Been Found Dead After He Took An 'Extended Trip Into The Yukon Backcountry' In Winter
A 28-year-old man has been found dead after taking a trip into the Yukon wilderness during the winter, police in the region have confirmed. A report from Yukon RCMP says Evan Payne Russell had packed and planned for an "extended trip into the Yukon backcountry." With the intention of exploring...
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
Utah farmer Dylan Rounds now missing for two months as 20th birthday approaches
Dylan Rounds, the 19-year-old farmer who left his Idaho home to work a plot of land in Utah has now been missing for two months. "I’m hanging in best I can, but the not knowing is pure torture," his mother, Candice Cooley, told Fox News Digital. James Adrian Brenner,...
Colorado Woman Wakes Up To Find Mountain Lion Dragging Deer Carcass Through Her Yard
Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Bikers Come Across Six Monster Bull Elk At Rocky Mountain National Park
A few mountain bikers were rippin’ up the trails at Rocky Mountain National Park when they stumbled upon the crew of absolute units. Six of the most gorgeous bull elks you’re ever gonna see, just strolling down a mountain road together. Definitely a bit of an intimidatingly scene,...
The Abandoned Ghost Town of Henson Colorado Sits Near a Broken Dam
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Today we are headed down Colorado County Road 20 from Lake City to the townsite of Henson. This mining community first found gold here in 1871. Where...
I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon set to remove crashed semi
The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed July 13 so crews can remove the semi that crashed on Thursday. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 130, about three miles west of Dotsero, just outside the canyon. It took more than an hour to extricate the driver, a 38-year-old male from California. His injuries were not life-threatening. Crews had to empty the tractor's saddle tanks, the side-mounted fuel tanks, before uprighting the truck. Colorado State Patrol doesn't know what load the semi was carrying, only that it was light or no load. The daytime closure is scheduled for the eastbound lanes on Wednesday, July 13. What caused the crash is being investigated.
Two bull moose relocated from near Colorado highway with help of residents
Two bull moose that ventured toward Interstate 25 as the sun set Friday were tranquilized by wildlife officers and carried to trailers with help from Colorado Springs residents. "How do you move a bull moose that weighs 500 plus pounds? It takes a village!" wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
New satellite images released by NASA Wednesday reveal the dramatic loss of water at Lake Mead due to the ongoing mega-drought.
Colorado 6-year-old gets help for mom who passed out on fentanyl: cops
A six-year-old girl in Colorado managed to flag down help for her overdosing mother, who was taking fentanyl. Wheat Ridge Police Department released a statement Sunday reporting the rescue of the toddler after her cries for help were heard by a passing mail carrier. The child's mother was unconscious in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam
A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
Famed Grizzly Bear 399 Offspring Killed in Wyoming
On Tuesday, Wyoming Game and Officials killed one of grizzly bear 399’s four cubs. According to Dan Thompson, carnivore supervisor for Wyoming Game and Fish, a young grizzly, known as 1057, was captured and killed by officials due to behaving “highly human food conditioned.” He also revealed that it was because of “continued bold behavior around residences.”
Climbers buried by avalanche survive off muesli bars and building a cave in New Zealand
Two climbers who were buried in an avalanche and hit by a blizzard earlier this week in New Zealand survived harsh weather conditions by digging themselves out of the snow, building a cave and feeding on just muesli bars.The two men in their 20s had set out on a three-day climbing expedition in the Remarkables mountain range when they triggered a grade 2.5 avalanche – large enough to bury a person.It carried them 20m downhill, burying them in the snow. The men, whose identities have not been released to the public, were able to reach the surface by digging...
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
Comments / 0