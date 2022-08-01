ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIAC announces Anthony Hollomon as commissioner

 2 days ago
Anthony Hollomon

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents announced Monday that Anthony Holloman has been named the 11th commissioner of the SIAC.

He will start on September 1, 2022, succeeding commissioner Gregory Moore, who will officially step down following 13 years of service to the conference.

