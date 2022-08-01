Republican senator will vote no on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO

www.msnbc.com
Related
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Republican opposition to climate bill is ‘purely partisan’
“Policy debates in our country often center around which team you are on – the red team or the blue team. There are just some policies that are just objectively good – no matter where your loyalties lie. And one of them is this climate bill,” says Charles Blow.Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Watch: Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, during her international travel despite warnings from China against her visiting. NBC's Andrea Mitchell reports.Aug. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP nominees question Mitch McConnell as party’s Senate leader
Democrats have spent much of the year hitting Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s proposed tax increases as if it were a piñata. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said the Floridian’s plan is irrelevant. “If we’re fortunate enough to have the [Senate] majority next year,” McConnell...
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld
Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
MSNBC
Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight
New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
AOL Corp
Presidential motorcade officer details Trump's behavior on Jan. 6
A former officer who was part of Donald Trump’s motorcade on Jan. 6, 2021, said Monday that Trump was “upset” at not being allowed to join his supporters attacking the Capitol. Mark Robinson, a now retired D.C. police officer who was in the front car of Trump’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
MSNBC
Sinema facing pressure from Arizona voters on support for reconciliation bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is facing conflicting pressures from voters in her home state about her decision to support the reconciliation bill proposed by Democrats or vote it down. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports.Aug. 3, 2022.
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
MSNBC
Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus
Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in prison, White House calls for her release
KHIMKI, Russia, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable."
MSNBC
'Extremely dangerous for Trump': DOJ subpoenas WH lawyer in criminal Jan. 6 probe
The Department of Justice now demands Trump’s White House lawyer talk with the grand jury. Pat Cipollone is the highest-ranking White House official who is known to have been called to testify by the Feds. This move suggests the probe is intensifying and possibly getting closer to Trump himself. Cipollone warned Trump insiders of “every crime imaginable.” Former Watergate prosecutor, Nick Akerman tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber he thinks “the DOJ is going to get a lot more information from Pat Cipollone… This is extremely dangerous for Donald Trump… This is somebody who can be a direct witness against him and who is very credible.”Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron Johnson sparks new problem with Medicare, Social Security rhetoric
When thinking about the many reasons Sen. Ron Johnson struggles on Capitol Hill, the most obvious troubles relate to his weird conspiracy theories and eager embrace of ridiculous misinformation. The scope of his troubles is almost impressive, cultivating a dreadful record on everything from Jan. 6 to Covid to the 2020 presidential election.
MSNBC
Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell after Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights in their state, striking down a ballot referendum in a high-turnout primary. “This is the first time voters had a chance to be heard on what the Supreme Court did in Dobbs, and this was an overwhelming response that the American people believe that women deserve the right to privacy,” says Gillibrand. Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Federal grand jury subpoenas Pat Cipollone
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Capitol riot. Meantime, new reporting reveals the phones of top Trump Pentagon officials were also wiped of Jan. 6th text messages.Aug. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.
Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
MSNBC
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA): bipartisan majority in Senate "wants to codify Roe"
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) discusses a bill he introduced with Sens. Sinema, Collins, and Murkowski to codify Roe v. Wade after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it.Aug. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
'Monumental consequences': Why Trump is facing real legal trouble
MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell speaks to Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor, and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about the news that former President Trump’s legal team has been having discussions with the Justice Department over issues of executive privilege as they investigate January 6th.Aug. 5, 2022.
Comments / 0