ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Twitch blasted for removing FaZe Clan streamer Kalei Renay's emote

By Jasper Pickering
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

FaZe Clan streamer Kalei Renay has said that she “hates the internet” after Twitch, the Amazon-owned streaming company, removed her emotes from its chat functionality.

Kalei, who has over 569,000 followers on her Twitch page , posted on Twitter about the ban, with a screenshot of the email from Twitch explaining why the offending emote was removed from chat.

According to Twitch, the emote broke the platform's rules against “Targeted insults, bullying and threatening or inciting abuse.”

Kalei responded by telling her Twitter followers, “I legit hate the internet lmao”.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter


Kalei then lamented her situation and told her fans that she wasn’t in the mood to post on social media after the decision was made.

The emote in question was an illustration of a teddy bear, with their hand in the shape of an L on their forehead , to signify “loser”, which could be posted in the live-stream’s chat and viewers have been quick to label the move “ridiculous”.

Other fans have also responded to the ban with their own sardonic responses.

Other Twitch streamers have also had similar emotes removed from their channels as well, so it could be seen as a wider move to reduce negative responses in chat across the whole platform.

The L on the forehead is a universally known taunt, and one that even features in Fortnite as a rare emote titled “Take the L”.

Take The L - Fortnite Battle Royale (Emote) www.youtube.com

Presumably, Twitch doesn’t have any plans to ban one of its most viewed categories as well.

It’s not the first time a Twitch emote has been banned from the platform either. In January 2021, the popular “Pogchamp” emote was removed, after the person behind the emote encouraged violence at the Capitol Hill riots .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?

If you’re a social media user, the chances are you’ve probably seen Andrew Tate popping up on your feed recently.Every other video seems to feature him on TikTok and Instagram over the last few weeks, and he’s become one of the most ubiquitous faces on the app – as well as one of the most controversial.But who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?Here’s everything you need to know.Who is Andrew Tate?Tate, 35, is a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur and content creator, who runs an online course in “modern wealth creation” at his own “Hustlers University”, which...
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

This comedian's parody of Andrew Tate is hilariously accurate

A comedian's video parodying an Andrew Tate clip has gone viral for perfectly imitating the "Hustlers University" creator.Caroline Baniewicz posted a video to her Twitter using similar language and exaggerated rhetoric that Tate uses when he speaks on podcasts. Enunciating every word, Baniewicz spewed controversial takes about women, strength, and more while pretending to be Tate."People today are too soft. You dying of Covid? Ok, suck it up." Baniewicz says jokingly. "My grandmother say she died of Covid? No, she died from being a little b***h." Baniewicz went on a plethora of exaggerated rants and cut them together with text...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Nathaniel B meme creator finally explains meaning after it goes viral on TikTok

The creator of TikTok's viral catchphrase "Nathaniel B" has, at last, explained its meaning. The 2020 footage shows a group of students in a rap battle. One of them, dressed in an orange shirt and neon headband, says: "That s*** was trash. You can’t handle me. Hold up, ain’t you, Nathaniel B?"The phrase soon went viral, which raised the same question for millions of people: Who is Nathaniel B?Two years later, things have finally been cleared up. Prince Maj (@princemaj3) on TikTok explained that the viral clip started when he and his teammates had a day off practice between...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Spoiler alert: 'Jesus died' trends on Twitter

We’re sorry to be the ones to break it to you, but Jesus Christ died – and Twitter just wants you to know what happens in the Bible for some weird reason.“Jesus DIED” – yes, with the all-caps on “died” for dramatic effect – trended on the social media platform on Wednesday, with the reason for the phrase going viral appearing to be because of a tweet from YouTuber and Twitch streamer One Topic At A Time.Penning a tweet on Tuesday evening, the creator wrote: “Type ‘Jesus DIED for my sin of’ and let your keyboard expose you.”So rather than...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faze Clan#Emote#Streamer#Video Game#Faze Kalei Lrb#Tos
TMZ.com

Post Malone Raises Over $200K By Playing Apex Legends On Stream

Post Malone raised a huge chunk of change for a handful of charities by picking up a controller, putting on his headset, and playing one of his favorite video games. The singer did a series of "Gaming for Love" live streams on Twitch in July playing the battle royale game Apex Legends for Human Rights Watch, Project HOPE, United Way and The Trevor Project.
VIDEO GAMES
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
TV & VIDEOS
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Fortnite Battle Royale
AOL Corp

Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.

Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Beyoncé criticised for using offensive ableist lyric on Renaissance album

Beyoncé will rerecord a new track after facing criticism for using an ableist slur in a song on her new album, Renaissance.The derogatory term which is used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy occurs twice in the song 'Heated', co-written by Drake.It comes after Lizzo faced criticism for using the same word in her song 'GRRRLS' in June. Following the backlash, she apologised and re-recorded the song without the offensive lyric."Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement posted to social media."As a fat black woman in America, I've...
MUSIC
dotesports.com

156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases

It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Does Dead by Daylight Have Voice Chat?

Players looking to get into Dead by Daylight might be wondering whether the hit survival multiplayer game has voice chat. Unfortunately, Dead by Daylight does not feature in-game voice chat. The popular horror multiplayer game was originally released in 2016 and has received continuous updates since its launch that has...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Call Of Duty's New Character Clone Has Fans In An Uproar

"Call of Duty" games often attempt to maintain player interest by introducing new modes and items to the game. One of the best ways to keep the game interesting for players is the introduction of new operator skins, especially novelty skins that are more fantastical than the average "Call of Duty" fare. Even though "Call of Duty: Vanguard" got off to a rocky start, the game has continued to sell, eventually finding its spot within the wide array of war-based titles. That being said, sometimes the game's publisher, Activision, makes choices that baffle fans. For example, the game's latest operator skin looks awfully familiar to one artist, who claims that the company used their artwork without permission to create a new operator skin.
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Andrew Tate thinks you're a 'weak man' if you live with women

Andrew Tate, 35, is everywhere at the moment. Chances are you've probably scrolled past one of his controversial commentaries on TikTok, which poses the question: who is he? The former professional kickboxer has taken over social media with his candid, and not to mention incredibly misogynistic, takes on life. Tate first rose to fame outside of sport while appearing on the 2016 season of Big Brother UK. The TikTok alpha male has since expressed his controversial views on women having multiple partners, breakfast breeding "arrogance and laziness", and now men being "weak" for living with women. On the Full Send...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Genius onion hack will save you time and tears

A cookbook author and nutritionist in Melbourne, Australia, shared the "literally life-changing" hack to dice an onion swiftly - and people are amazed at how they didn't think of the method sooner.Melanie Lionello took to both her Instagram and TikTok accounts, From My Little Kitchen, to share the method.In the clip - which was viewed over 4.6 million times on TikTok and played more than 12m times on Instagram — Lionello begins the tear-free process by placing the whole onion, which already had its stem cut off, on a cutting board with the root-up.Lionello marks multiple slices all around the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Top Speed

Love Call Of Duty? Then, The New HJC RPHA-11 Is THE Helmet For You

Right from cute Minions to the gruesome Marvel’s Venom, leading helmet giant HJC has treated its customers with some truly standout helmet graphics and it’s not stopping here. For its latest masterpiece, the company has now joined hands with Activision to launch the RPHA 11 Ghost graphic inspired by the popular video game, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Shania Twain quotes iconic track when congratulating England women on their win

England made history after winning the Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany and the internet has been flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities, including Shania Twain.It's the first major trophy England has won since 1966, and it took two goals with one of them being scored in extra time to secure the victory in the game at Wembley Stadium that ended 2-1 to the tournament hosts.The country-pop legend, famous for her 90s power anthem such as 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' took Twitter to share her empowering messages for the squad.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"You know...
WORLD
Indy100

Seth Rogen begs fan to stop filling himself with cigars: 'Dear god ... stop'

Actor Seth Rogen has pleaded with a fan to stop doing a bizarre cigar stunt to be noticed by him. Thanks to social media, we’ve never felt closer to our favourite celebrities. But, some fans have been known to take things a little too far in order to be noticed by them. One man who went to extreme lengths to get a celebrity stoner to notice him had to be stopped by Seth Rogen over fears he would do damage to himself. The fan was on a quest to get a social media response from either Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg or Wiz Khalifa. As...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jill Scott solidified herself as a legend by interviewing the Euro trophy during the Lionesses' celebrations

England's Jill Scott has firmly cemented herself as a national treasure during the Lionesses' victory celebrations in Trafalgar Square on Monday by interviewing the trophy. The experienced midfielder had already become a genuine legend of the game after cameras caught her yelling '"f**k off, f**king p**ck" after clashing with Germany's Sydney Lohmann in the closing moments of the 90 minutes. If you didn't already love her enough after that viral moment then her antics at the team's celebrations in Trafalgar Square should solidify her as an absolute legend of the English game. As the rest of her teammates dance to...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy