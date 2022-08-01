ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Swimming Adds Ignacio Gayo to Coaching Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming and diving program has added Ignacio Gayo to the swim coaching staff, Bill Dorenkott, director of swimming and diving, announced Friday. Gayo will take on the role of associate head coach of the Buckeyes. “Ignacio is a rising star in our profession,”...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Buckeyes' 2022 season
Ohio State will enter the 2022 season as the team most analysts and fans think has the best chance of snagging a title away from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Yes, the Tide have Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. returning. But, let’s not forget that the Buckeyes have Heisman finalist QB CJ Stroud and star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming back to Columbus for one last ride, too.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open 2022 Training Camp Thursday Morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The practice fields outside at the Woody Hayes Center were alive on Thursday morning with sounds that signified one thing: football is back. The 133rd season of Ohio State football began bright and early as the Buckeyes took part in the first of 25 scheduled practices prior to their Sept. 3 opener vs. Notre Dame. A total of 110 players took the field, including 46 returning letterwinners and 16 returning starters. Head coach Ryan Day enters his fourth season leading the Buckeyes with a 34-4 overall record and 23-1 mark against Big Ten opponents.
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News
When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Done Stealing Pac-12 Teams, NCAA Allows Schools to Financially Support Athletes, and Darryl Lee Has Big Ten Title Ring Returned
Folks, I am pleased to announce that I am hype – and you can be too, thanks to this masterpiece from Ohio State's production team. I don't think I've ever gotten more juiced from a highlight reel featuring no highlights. I ain't mad about it. Word of the Day:...
Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
Ohio State Kicker Is Making A Surprising Position Change
Since the first practice of preseason camp is finally here, the Ohio State Buckeyes have revealed their updated roster. Fans quickly noticed that Jake Seibert is participating at a new position. For the past two seasons, Seibert has been listed as a kicker for Ohio State. In 2020, he made...
Devin Royal staying home, commits to Ohio State
The Pickerington Central small forward chose the Buckeyes over the likes of Michigan State and Alabama
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Devin Royal, the No. 2 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The Pickerington Central standout led the Tigers to their second state championship in school history last season. Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter. Royal is […]
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Participates in Big Ten’s Inaugural Media Day
CHICAGO – The Big Ten Conference held its inaugural women’s volleyball media day at the Big Ten Network’s headquarters in Chicago on Monday with the other half of the teams scheduled to participate on Tuesday. Representing Ohio State was Head Coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg and seniors Kylie Murr and Mac Podraza.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State basketball unveils numbers for new additions ahead of trip to the Bahamas
Ohio State basketball is getting set for an offseason trip to the Bahamas. The trip will provide some positive practice time and live game action for the team. Ahead of that trip, the Buckeyes have revealed new jersey numbers for their freshmen, transfer additions and walk-ons. In total, Ohio State has 10 new numbers for the 2022-23 season.
Eleven Warriors
Weston Port Calls Ohio State Offer “One of the Biggest Honors” of His Life, Garrett Stover and Ian Moore Will Attend Notre Dame Game
One of the fastest-rising linebackers in the 2025 class was enamored with his Ohio State visit earlier this summer. California prospect Weston Port became Ohio State’s third offer at linebacker in the 2025 cycle when he visited Columbus on June 17. “It was really impressive,” Port told Eleven Warriors...
Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome. Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school. The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote...
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
Cleveland Scene
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Columbus with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Nina and Ryan Day Give $1 Million to Establish Mental Health Resilience Fund at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina, are making a $1 million gift to the university to fund research and services that promote mental health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine. The Nina and...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
Benefit concert for Ohio veterans to feature Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans. VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, […]
