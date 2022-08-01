ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Swimming Adds Ignacio Gayo to Coaching Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming and diving program has added Ignacio Gayo to the swim coaching staff, Bill Dorenkott, director of swimming and diving, announced Friday. Gayo will take on the role of associate head coach of the Buckeyes. “Ignacio is a rising star in our profession,”...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Buckeyes' 2022 season

Ohio State will enter the 2022 season as the team most analysts and fans think has the best chance of snagging a title away from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Yes, the Tide have Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. returning. But, let’s not forget that the Buckeyes have Heisman finalist QB CJ Stroud and star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming back to Columbus for one last ride, too.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Open 2022 Training Camp Thursday Morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The practice fields outside at the Woody Hayes Center were alive on Thursday morning with sounds that signified one thing: football is back. The 133rd season of Ohio State football began bright and early as the Buckeyes took part in the first of 25 scheduled practices prior to their Sept. 3 opener vs. Notre Dame. A total of 110 players took the field, including 46 returning letterwinners and 16 returning starters. Head coach Ryan Day enters his fourth season leading the Buckeyes with a 34-4 overall record and 23-1 mark against Big Ten opponents.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Devin Royal, the No. 2 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The Pickerington Central standout led the Tigers to their second state championship in school history last season. Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter.  Royal is […]
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Participates in Big Ten’s Inaugural Media Day

CHICAGO – The Big Ten Conference held its inaugural women’s volleyball media day at the Big Ten Network’s headquarters in Chicago on Monday with the other half of the teams scheduled to participate on Tuesday. Representing Ohio State was Head Coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg and seniors Kylie Murr and Mac Podraza.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State basketball unveils numbers for new additions ahead of trip to the Bahamas

Ohio State basketball is getting set for an offseason trip to the Bahamas. The trip will provide some positive practice time and live game action for the team. Ahead of that trip, the Buckeyes have revealed new jersey numbers for their freshmen, transfer additions and walk-ons. In total, Ohio State has 10 new numbers for the 2022-23 season.
CBS 42

Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome. Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school. The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote...
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
