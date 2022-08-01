COLUMBUS, Ohio – The practice fields outside at the Woody Hayes Center were alive on Thursday morning with sounds that signified one thing: football is back. The 133rd season of Ohio State football began bright and early as the Buckeyes took part in the first of 25 scheduled practices prior to their Sept. 3 opener vs. Notre Dame. A total of 110 players took the field, including 46 returning letterwinners and 16 returning starters. Head coach Ryan Day enters his fourth season leading the Buckeyes with a 34-4 overall record and 23-1 mark against Big Ten opponents.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO