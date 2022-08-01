ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox with head stuck in tire rescued in Connecticut

By Ben Hooper
 2 days ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut came to the rescue of a fox found with its head stuck through the middle of a discarded tire.

The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the northwestern part of the state on a report of a fox in distress.

They arrived to find the animal's head was stuck through the opening in the middle of a discarded car tire's rim.

The post said the fox "was likely chasing a small rodent" when it stuck its head through the opening and became stuck.

"With the help from the homeowners and a little baby oil, our wardens were able to safely free Mr. Fox," the post said "Although I'm sure he was 'tire'd out, he quickly ran into the tall grass unharmed!"

