Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport

Wall of partially collapsed building fails, neighboring home to be demolished
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An exterior wall of a building on Syracuse’s North Side failed Wednesday after it partially collapsed Tuesday morning, city code enforcement officials said. Around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Inner Harbor businesses say aquarium vote is a win for tourism industry
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The project was hotly debated as many people felt the money should be spent elsewhere but for the General Manager at Aloft Hotel on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, the 9-8 vote was one he’s been waiting for ever since the proposal was first announced.
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
Centro cuts price of NY State Fair shuttle service
Geddes, N.Y. — Centro’s shuttle service to the New York State Fair will be $1 each way this year, half the cost from previous years. The fares are the same as Centro’s current fares for its city bus services, which were reduced in March from $2 per ride to $1. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from the downtown Syracuse Transit Hub and parking lots at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park.
Syracuse research center expands, moving to East Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Velocity Clinical Research, a global research center, is expanding its Syracuse operation and moving to a larger building in East Syracuse. Velocity Clinical Research in Syracuse was formerly known as Clarity Clinical Research until 2021 when Velocity acquired Clarity. The group previously operated on Kirkville Road by Bishop Grimes High School but now works out of 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse.
Syracuse hikes fines for first time since 1998 to crack down on problem properties like Skyline, corner stores
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from its original version to correct that the Common Council approved a three-year contract to continue the use of ShotSpotter by the Syracuse Police Department. Councilor Chol Majok plans to hold a meeting to discuss Syracuse’s data but did not hold up the vote on the contract.
Building wall collapse threatens 2 homes, closes streets on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — The collapse of part of a building Tuesday has caused two neighboring homes to be boarded up and streets closed on Syracuse’s North Side. Around 10:35 a.m., first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Board turns down solar project application in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND — An application for a proposed solar project in Westmoreland — that would have turned more than 140 acres of farmland into host sites for six solar arrays — was denied at a Tuesday night Westmoreland Joint Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board meeting. Residents...
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes
Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
Rockin' Jump in New Hartford closed until further notice
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Rockin’ Jump in New Hartford is closed until further notice, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page on Tuesday. The general manager told NEWSChannel 2 the owner wanted to temporarily close to revamp some things in the trampoline park. Since the...
Kinsella Quarries seeks expansion
TOWN OF MANLIUS – In an attempt to squeeze an additional four to five years of life out of the existing quarry on Route 5 east of the village of Fayetteville, Kinsella Quarries is seeking a zone change on a portion of its property that would allow it to expand by approximately 12 acres.
New York State Fair wristband sale, August 4
(WSYR-TV) — According to the Great New York State Fair, and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for a flash flood wristband sale. This sale will run for 20 hours to honor the 20 days that remain...
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
Roads on Syracuse’s westside close for new water main
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some roads in Syracuse are closing on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 as workers replace a water main pipe. The intersection of West Genesee Street and Milton Avenue will close for the city’s “dig once” project. “Dig once” projects repair...
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
Double house fire in DeWitt
TOWN OF DEWITT – Nine fire departments assisted in the response to a raging fire that began late Sunday evening in the town of DeWitt. At around 10:45 p.m. neighbors began calling in the fire in progress on North Midler Avenue. Soon thereafter firefighters from East Syracuse, DeWitt, Manlius, Fayetteville, Minoa, Liverpool, Solvay, Mattydale, and North Syracuse responded along with East Area Volunteer Emergency Services (EAVES) Ambulance and Onondaga County Emergency Management.
Taste of East Syracuse returns this evening
The Village of East Syracuse will be hosting its 17th annual Taste of East Syracuse food festival today, Aug. 2. As always, the event will be held outside the village municipal building on the corner of North Center and Ellis streets, and it will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tasty Burger’s plans to open in Central Square are delayed by snafu from city’s permit system
Tasty Burger’s plans to open in Central Square are delayed by snafu from city’s permit system. Tasty Burger is taking a second swing at the Central Square market. The eatery walked away from a 2013 bid to replace a nearby bakery after license commissioners voted against allowing late-night beer and wine in a residential area.
Closure of intersection for Syracuse's 'dig once' project
Syracuse Water Department crews will begin the installation of a new water main pipe Tuesday at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Milton Avenue. That means the intersection will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between the hours of 7 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m. On Thursday, the intersection will...
