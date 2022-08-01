Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The project was hotly debated as many people felt the money should be spent elsewhere but for the General Manager at Aloft Hotel on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, the 9-8 vote was one he’s been waiting for ever since the proposal was first announced.

