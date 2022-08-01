ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport

localsyr.com
 2 days ago
www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Inner Harbor businesses say aquarium vote is a win for tourism industry

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The project was hotly debated as many people felt the money should be spent elsewhere but for the General Manager at Aloft Hotel on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, the 9-8 vote was one he’s been waiting for ever since the proposal was first announced.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Centro cuts price of NY State Fair shuttle service

Geddes, N.Y. — Centro’s shuttle service to the New York State Fair will be $1 each way this year, half the cost from previous years. The fares are the same as Centro’s current fares for its city bus services, which were reduced in March from $2 per ride to $1. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from the downtown Syracuse Transit Hub and parking lots at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Cars
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Salina, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Salina, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Government
localsyr.com

Syracuse research center expands, moving to East Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Velocity Clinical Research, a global research center, is expanding its Syracuse operation and moving to a larger building in East Syracuse. Velocity Clinical Research in Syracuse was formerly known as Clarity Clinical Research until 2021 when Velocity acquired Clarity. The group previously operated on Kirkville Road by Bishop Grimes High School but now works out of 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Board turns down solar project application in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND — An application for a proposed solar project in Westmoreland — that would have turned more than 140 acres of farmland into host sites for six solar arrays — was denied at a Tuesday night Westmoreland Joint Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board meeting. Residents...
WESTMORELAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay#Business Industry#Linus Business#Delta Sonic#North Syracuse Storage
syracuse.com

Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes

Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Rockin' Jump in New Hartford closed until further notice

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Rockin’ Jump in New Hartford is closed until further notice, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page on Tuesday. The general manager told NEWSChannel 2 the owner wanted to temporarily close to revamp some things in the trampoline park. Since the...
Eagle Newspapers

Kinsella Quarries seeks expansion

TOWN OF MANLIUS – In an attempt to squeeze an additional four to five years of life out of the existing quarry on Route 5 east of the village of Fayetteville, Kinsella Quarries is seeking a zone change on a portion of its property that would allow it to expand by approximately 12 acres.
MANLIUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
localsyr.com

New York State Fair wristband sale, August 4

(WSYR-TV) — According to the Great New York State Fair, and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for a flash flood wristband sale. This sale will run for 20 hours to honor the 20 days that remain...
SHOPPING
localsyr.com

Roads on Syracuse’s westside close for new water main

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some roads in Syracuse are closing on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 as workers replace a water main pipe. The intersection of West Genesee Street and Milton Avenue will close for the city’s “dig once” project. “Dig once” projects repair...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings

UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Double house fire in DeWitt

TOWN OF DEWITT – Nine fire departments assisted in the response to a raging fire that began late Sunday evening in the town of DeWitt. At around 10:45 p.m. neighbors began calling in the fire in progress on North Midler Avenue. Soon thereafter firefighters from East Syracuse, DeWitt, Manlius, Fayetteville, Minoa, Liverpool, Solvay, Mattydale, and North Syracuse responded along with East Area Volunteer Emergency Services (EAVES) Ambulance and Onondaga County Emergency Management.
Eagle Newspapers

Taste of East Syracuse returns this evening

The Village of East Syracuse will be hosting its 17th annual Taste of East Syracuse food festival today, Aug. 2. As always, the event will be held outside the village municipal building on the corner of North Center and Ellis streets, and it will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
waer.org

Closure of intersection for Syracuse's 'dig once' project

Syracuse Water Department crews will begin the installation of a new water main pipe Tuesday at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Milton Avenue. That means the intersection will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between the hours of 7 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m. On Thursday, the intersection will...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy