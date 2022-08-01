5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List

uncoverla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
UncoverLA
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Contact: Featuring Music by Daft Punk to Uncorked L.A. Wine Festival, and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. Contact: A Multi-Sensory Journey Celebrating Daft Punk (Arts District): Contact is the latest experience to join the...
These Are The Best Places To Order Oysters In Los Angeles
Here's where you can find them.
Eater
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
grimygoods.com
10 Must-See Free Summer Concerts in Los Angeles This August 2022
With so many options for free entertainment and events, it’s time again to dive into the best free summer concerts in Los Angeles. Featuring diverse acts of world class standards, as well as rising stars and local gems, this summer is packed with free shows and festivals well worth braving the LA heat and traffic to get to. This year, in addition to the city’s many longstanding summer concert series, there are also a few newcomers excited to bring new musical discoveries to their fellow Angelenos. From performing art collectives to the best indie artists, the musical scope to choose from is sure to please any music lover’s taste. Be sure to check out these 10 featured summer concert series taking place at iconic LA locations from the Skirball Cultural Center to the heart of downtown LA. And, be sure to check out more free summer concerts in Los Angeles here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Fish Grill Replacing Niko Niko Sushi in La Habra
The new restaurant will sit in the Westridge Plaza Shopping Mall
ccnewspaper.com
LA Food Bowl presented by City National Bank Events, Night Market Sept. 23-25th- Preview, Tickets
LOS ANGELES TIMES FOOD BOWL PRESENTED BY CITY NATIONAL BANK RETURNS IN SEPTEMBER. The month long festival will celebrate L.A.’s top culinary talent, including special dining series in honor of The Times Restaurant of the Year and Gold Award winners. Food Bowl’s Night Market will return with three days...
6 LA Starbucks stores now closed as company cites safety concerns
Six Los Angeles area Starbucks stores are now closed, with the coffee giant citing safety issues. The closures took on heightened significance because of an ongoing unionization effort at Starbucks' U.S. stores.
outlooknewspapers.com
Crowd Pours Into Montrose for Beer Festival
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The day was hot and the beer was cold. More than 920 attendees filled a portion of Honolulu Avenue on Sunday for the Montrose Craft Beer Festival, the seventh such event by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce. Nearly 20 brewers and other vendors filled the closed-off street as beer aficionados and rookies alike enjoyed a summer afternoon sampling the wide variety of beverage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
Frank Gehry’s New 45-Story Luxury Apartment Complex Opens in Downtown LA
Click here to read the full article. Prolific architect Frank Gehry is known for creating iconic cultural landmarks, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, and beyond. The California-based architect’s latest project, however, is a bit closer to home. The Grand by Gehry, developed by Related Companies, is a 45-story luxury apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles and leasing just launched for the new building. There will be 436 bespoke residences ranging from spacious studios to three bedrooms overlooking Downtown Los Angeles and beyond. It’s located within The Grand LA, Downtown Los Angeles’ newest dynamic lifestyle and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CA
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As permanent remote work becomes the norm for many individuals, more homeowners are fleeing the most costly areas than a year ago. According to a Redfin research issued last month, Los Angeles ranks second in the country for outbound movements as the cost of living and house prices continue to rise and homeowners migrate to less costly locations.
yovenice.com
L.A. County Considers New Developments For Marina Del Rey Waterfront: YO! Venice Show – August 1st, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * L.A. County Considers New Developments For Marina Del Rey Waterfront. * Venice Heritage Film Festival Happening August 17th. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
travelweekly.com
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
easyreadernews.com
Spotlight on community – La Venta Inn Launches Community Soiree’s Sip & Savor
On July 14, the historic La Venta Inn hosted its first community social event and celebration since Made by Meg assumed management of the venue. The Sip & Savor soiree served Catalina View Garden’s award winning Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs. Winery owner Jim York, discussed his vision for the winery and how he became involved in farming on the Peninsula. The event celebrated the one year anniversary of the Palos Verdes Peninsula’s designation as a wine growing region. Made by Meg catering prepared a perfectly paired station of charcuterie and cheese delights.
UncoverLA
323
Followers
635
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT
Uncover LA is a stylish resource for Los Angeles' coolest people, places, and things.https://www.uncoverla.com
Comments / 0