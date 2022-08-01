www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
2 Hospitalized after Two-Car Collision on Charter Way [Stockton, CA]
Man and Woman Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash near Tillie Lewis Drive. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., near the Tillie Willis Drive intersection, shortly after emergency crews responded to the scene. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, authorities located a damaged silver Acura...
Man Hospitalized after Dump Truck Collision near Sellers Avenue [Brentwood, CA]
One Injured in Two-Truck Accident on Brentwood Boulevard. The crash happened on July 19th, in eastbound lanes, where a pickup truck and a dump truck collided head-on. Emergency crews arrived shortly afterward and attended to both the driver of the pickup and the driver of the dump truck. The 53-year-old driver of the pickup had to be transported to John Muir Medical Center – Walnut Creek. There, he was treated for major injuries.
Fatal Head-On Collision on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir
CHP traffic officers reported a fatal car accident on 26 Mile Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, 2022. The incident took place at around 3:45 p.m. at Eastman Road and 26 Mile Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on 26 Mile Road.
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 12 [Lodi, CA]
LODI, CA (August 2, 2022) – Saturday evening, a police pursuit on State Route 12 ended in a motorcycle crash and claimed a rider’s life. The incident happened at around 11:44 p.m., when California Highway Patrol spotted a motorcyclist speeding near Interstate 5. Officers attempted to stop the...
Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area
A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
Two Drivers Killed in Head-On Collision On 26 Mile Road In Stanislaus County
On July 29, 2022, a two-car collision in northeast Stanislaus County claimed the lives of two drivers. The Modesto Bee reported the tragic crash occurred along 26 Mile Road near Eastman Road on Friday Afternoon. California Highway Patrol officers investigated the scene near Woodward Reservoir. They say the accident took...
Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire on Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood
At 6:20 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Marsh Creek Road near Camino Diablo in unincorporated Brentwood. As units were responded, the fire was estimated at 1/4 acre in size. Engine 92 and battalion 9...
31-Year-Old Man Died In A Motorcycle Collision In Lodi (Lodi, CA)
On Saturday night, a motorcyclist from Stockton crashed into another vehicle during a police chase. The California Highway Patrol claimed that one of their officers tried to stop a Harley-Davidson travelling at a high rate of speed on State [..]
San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead
San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Amazon Truck Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash on East Harney Lane, 3 Injured [Lodi, CA]
Several Hurt in Auto Collision on Lower Sacramento Road. The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m., near the intersection of East Harney Lane and Lower Sacramento Road. In addition investigators say the collision was between an Amazon truck and a gray Mercedes sedan. Eventually, the first responders arrived at the scene...
Motorcyclist crashes, dies leading CHP on pursuit
LODI, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Stockton man died Saturday night in Lodi while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said. The identity of the man has not yet been released, but officials said he died from his injuries at the San Joaquin County General Hospital. According to the CHP, […]
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
Grass fire leads to highway closures near Fairfield
(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police. The fire is […]
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On University Avenue ( Berkeley, CA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash that injured a cyclist and driver on University Avenue in Berkeley. The motor vehicle accident happened on Sunday just after 1 p.m. The driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV collided [..]
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Dublin; police arrest driver for DUI
DUBLIN -- A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.Dublin police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. along the 6200 block of Dougherty Road just north of Dublin Blvd. It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.Alameda County Fire Department crews and medics performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained at the scene and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.The victim's identity was withheld until the county coroner's office was able to notify her family.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.
