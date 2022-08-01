DUBLIN -- A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.Dublin police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. along the 6200 block of Dougherty Road just north of Dublin Blvd. It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.Alameda County Fire Department crews and medics performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained at the scene and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.The victim's identity was withheld until the county coroner's office was able to notify her family.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO