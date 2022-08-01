ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Two-Car Collision on Charter Way [Stockton, CA]

Man and Woman Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash near Tillie Lewis Drive. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., near the Tillie Willis Drive intersection, shortly after emergency crews responded to the scene. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, authorities located a damaged silver Acura...
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Hospitalized after Dump Truck Collision near Sellers Avenue [Brentwood, CA]

One Injured in Two-Truck Accident on Brentwood Boulevard. The crash happened on July 19th, in eastbound lanes, where a pickup truck and a dump truck collided head-on. Emergency crews arrived shortly afterward and attended to both the driver of the pickup and the driver of the dump truck. The 53-year-old driver of the pickup had to be transported to John Muir Medical Center – Walnut Creek. There, he was treated for major injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir

CHP traffic officers reported a fatal car accident on 26 Mile Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, 2022. The incident took place at around 3:45 p.m. at Eastman Road and 26 Mile Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on 26 Mile Road.
MURPHYS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 12 [Lodi, CA]

LODI, CA (August 2, 2022) – Saturday evening, a police pursuit on State Route 12 ended in a motorcycle crash and claimed a rider’s life. The incident happened at around 11:44 p.m., when California Highway Patrol spotted a motorcyclist speeding near Interstate 5. Officers attempted to stop the...
LODI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area

A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County

A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead

San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Plumas County News

Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted

Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
SIERRAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist crashes, dies leading CHP on pursuit

LODI, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Stockton man died Saturday night in Lodi while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said. The identity of the man has not yet been released, but officials said he died from his injuries at the San Joaquin County General Hospital. According to the CHP, […]
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

Grass fire leads to highway closures near Fairfield

(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police. The fire is […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Dublin; police arrest driver for DUI

DUBLIN -- A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.Dublin police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. along the 6200 block of Dougherty Road just north of Dublin Blvd. It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.Alameda County Fire Department crews and medics performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained at the scene and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.The victim's identity was withheld until the county coroner's office was able to notify her family.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.
DUBLIN, CA

