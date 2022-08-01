Breaking down the rich history of the Capitals logo

starsandsticks.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Yardbarker
Wizards Insider Shows Kristaps Porzingis Putting In Serious Work
Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t been with the Washington Wizards for very long but fans are really hoping he lives up to his potential with the team. It has been a long time since Porzingis has really led a team – and the Wiz don’t expect him to do that in DC – but he could perform better than he has in years.
WSLS
Dream turned nightmare: Local football program plagued with broken promises
Deplorable living conditions were just the start of the unraveling of a Southwest Virginia football team. 10 News investigates the program’s connections with a community college and where it’s getting its funding. Why the players are blowing the whistle on the coach’s broken promises — the investigation continues...
Former Maryland men’s basketball star Len Bias, trailblazer Darryl Hill among 6 named to Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame
In 1963, Darryl Hill sat on Maryland’s team bus as he arrived in North Carolina. As the first Black man to play football at the university and the Atlantic Coast Conference — and the first to receive an athletic scholarship for any sport from any school south of the Mason-Dixon line — he understood the significance of the moment. Hill saw Confederate flags and guns hanging out of pickup trucks ...
Orioles players, manager Brandon Hyde react to Baltimore trading Trey Mancini to Astros: ‘A lot of us are pretty upset’
In a move that surprised the Orioles’ clubhouse, Baltimore traded first baseman-designated hitter Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros for a pair of pitching prospects Monday as part of a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Here’s how a handful of Orioles reacted to the move, one that came with Baltimore playing .500 baseball and sitting three games out of a wild-card spot. Manager Brandon ...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Why the Missouri Tigers won’t see a breakthrough anytime soon
While the Missouri Tigers could certainly be worse off today, the strength of their upcoming schedules will keep them from making any strides. Managing to make a bowl when sharing a conference with 12 others who did the same—two of which played in the national championship last season—is no small feat, especially when you’re the Missouri Tigers.
