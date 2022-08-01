Harbor Group buys multifamily portfolio in Long Beach for $180M

therealdeal.com
The Bloc could add 53-story tower to DTLA skyline
A national developer has moved ahead with plans to build a 466-unit apartment tower at The Bloc, an open-air mall in Downtown Los Angeles. National Real Estate Advisors, based in Washington D.C., will present to the city’s parks commission its proposal for a 53-story highrise at 700 South Flower Street in the Financial District, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
Wave of subleases rises over Silicon Beach
Tech and streaming companies are ratcheting back their office presence in Silicon Beach, as both industries struggle with declining stock prices, hiring freezes and remote work. NFL Network, Yahoo and 20th Century Studios are some of the firms that are each trying to sublease at least 120,000 square feet of...
Malibu home sells for $20M, then goes up for rent
A house in Malibu’s Broad Beach enclave that belonged to philanthropist Luanne Wells sold for $19.65 million on July 26. A week later, it was listed for rent. The house, located at 31284 Broad Beach Road, went for close to its asking price of $19.95 million, according to the Redfin listing site. With 3,695 square feet, the home’s final sale price works out to $5,314 per square foot.
Fox Hills Plaza trades for $56M
A vacant shopping center near Westfield Culver City mall has sold for $56 million. A unit of M.C. Strauss, based in Solana Beach, sold the Fox Hills Plaza at 6221-99 Bristol Plaza Parkway in Culver City, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. The buyer was Bristol Parkway Propco, a Beverly Hills-based company led by Henry Shahery.
Reimagined Viper Room developer scores $60M loan
Silver Creek, the developer behind the West Hollywood mixed-use project that includes a reincarnated Viper Room, has scored a $62 million loan from Cottonwood Group. Cottonwood, an L.A.-based real estate investment firm, announced the deal Tuesday. In a statement Mark Green, the firm’s chief investment officer, said the company was...
Mohamed Hadid’s $250M Beverly Hills mansion moves into bankruptcy
Spec mansion developer Mohamed Hadid’s web of financial and legal entanglements continues to grow with the possibility of losing the priciest piece of his portfolio, a partially built Beverly Hills mansion that holds the distinction of being Los Angeles County’s most expensive residential listing. On Monday, Hadid filed...
Newly approved Sunset Boulevard megaproject up for sale
Weeks after gaining city approval, the developers behind one of Central L.A.’s biggest projects in waiting have put it on the market. The project, known as 1111 Sunset Boulevard, is located in Echo Park near both Dodger Stadium and Chinatown. It would represent one of the most significant developments in that part of Central L.A. in years, potentially bringing the neighborhood its first skyscraper. Additional plans for the complex — which has been compared to the sleek mixed-use megaprojects of Century City — call for two more high-rise apartment towers, smaller residential buildings, nearly 100,000 square feet of retail space, a James Corners-designed outdoor area and a possible hotel.
Will Cecil Hotel’s troubled history end in full occupancy?
After spending tens of millions of dollars to convert the troubled Cecil Hotel in Downtown L.A. into homeless housing, Simon Baron Development has faced headwinds in trying to fill the units. Now a new threat has materialized in rumors about canceling the company’s 99-year lease on the property. But...
Lake Forest home of real-life Daisy Buchanan sells for $7.5M
A Lake Forest mansion with ties to F. Scott Fitzgerald sold for $7.5 million, the highest price for a home in the town in four years. The six-bedroom, 11,600-square-foot home, known as “La Vieille Maison” hit the market in March 2021 with an asking price of $10.5 million, Crain’s reported. It went into contract this week.
Five-story project aims to fill demand for Hollywood offices
A local developer has pushed ahead with plans to demolish a century-old building and replace it with a five-story office complex in Hollywood. Bardas Investment Group, based in West Hollywood, has received approval from the L.A. Planning Commission to build a 67,000-square-foot building at 717 Seward Street, near Hancock Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
