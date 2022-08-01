Apex Legends’ level cap is increasing to 2,000

When Apex Legends Season 14 drops in just over a week, you’ll be able to get an Heirloom by simply playing the game. Guaranteed. It might take a while, but, like a Loba player using her tactical to abandon your team in the middle of a firefight, it is inevitable.

Currently, Apex Legends’ level cap sits at 500. Most dedicated players have already hit it. Once the new season drops, that cap is increasing to 2,000.

With the old cap, players were able to get 200 Apex Packs – loot boxes filled with voice lines, weapon skins, and character skins. With the higher level cap in place, you’ll be able to get 544.

The rarest item in Apex Legends is the Heirloom, which are signature melee weapons certain characters can carry around. They don’t do extra damage, but they come with cool animations like Valkyrie heating up some ramen before slurping it down. You’re guaranteed to unlock Heirloom shards by your 500th Apex Pack.

It’s a welcome change for a game with such a dedicated player base, and I’m personally happy I’ll be able to unlock an Heirloom sometime before the heat death of the universe.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.