FIFA Career Mode is the Nottingham Forest of game modes in EA Sports’ legendary soccer sim. Vastly successful in years gone by, then tumbled out of the mainstream but still holds a dedicated following.

And just like Forest, Career Mode is back in the big league.

Live service modes like FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) can feel like a full-time commitment. FUT has got bigger and bigger over the years and now the grind (or microtransaction cost) for some is too much.

The official Career Mode trailer is live now, and you can watch it now on YouTube.

FIFA 23 Career Mode presents the antidote to the online grind. Play at your own pace, at your skill level, and if you can’t play for hours every evening, you don’t fall behind! Playing Career Mode, whether as head coach or the next big superstar, allows you to live out your footballing dreams.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Player Career

There’s nothing more satisfying than creating your soccer avatar and firing yourself into the history books. Player Career Mode has always fallen short in the experience and immersion when compared to 2K’s efforts with NBA MyCareer, but with each release, EA Sports is closing that gap.

You can now mold your player even further with a new player personality system. Earn attribute boosts from actions, and you earn these every game with personality points. Maverick, heartbeat, virtuoso have three distinct pathways to unlock. All gameplay decisions have an impact, and you can shape your player your way with attribute boosts. You can mix and match these personalities to define yourself as a player.

Maverick – think Kylian Mbappé (the FIFA 23 Cover Star) or Cristiano Ronaldo. They go forward and drive the game Get rewarded for going forward with maverick personality points and earn boosts towards shooting, attacking positioning and pace. Off the pitch, a maverick spends big and enjoys the spoils of being a modern soccer superstar.

Heartbeat – think Gerard Pique or N’golo Kanté. A loyal club player, often a player who gets the dirty work done, the fans love them for it. The heartbeat plays for the team, not for themselves. Points redeemed here will boost attributes such as passing, vision, crossing and reactions. A true professional, income tends to be spent on charitable and community causes.

Virtuoso – think Erling Haaland or Karim Benzema. Those that fly solo and win games by themselves, they could be midfielders or forwards, but they’re always silky on the ball. The Virtuoso pathway will boost your skill moves, weak foot and agility. Humble off the pitch, they choose to spend their money on bettering themselves as an athlete.

You can reach a final tier of personality and reach an Absolute level if you invest points in it enough, unlocking a final bump to player attributes.

As ever, the game will present you with plenty of in-menu decisions to make in order to top up your personality points.

Finally, as a player, you bank the money you earn on your contract. Splash that money on off-pitch activities like personal trainers or saunas for a positive impact on your game. You can even buy your teammates a birthday present. Some of the less productive choices to spend your money on will have negative consequences! These activities will also affect your personality points, for better or worse.

This means negotiations for a better contract will finally mean something other than a higher transfer value, now you can spend your hard-earned wages.

Examples include:

Hire a Personal Trainer – +1 Strength, +25% Xp Training Boost, gain Virtuoso Points.

Donate to Schools – gain Heartbeat Points.

Purchase a Luxury Watch – gain Maverick Points.

Purchase an Electric Car – gain Virtuoso Points and Maverick Points.

You can multiply your money with financial investments in FIFA 23. Weird, yes, but modern athletes are required to make financial investments and further their prospects, and that’s reflected in Player Career. You’ll have different levels of risk, with higher financial rewards available. As your career continues, more investment opportunities open up. Examples include:

Phone App – Low risk

Clothes Branding – Medium risk

Stock Market – High risk

Manager Mode

Authentic Managers have been requested by the community for years, and finally you can opt to be one of 350+ authentic managers.

No more dodgy avatar recreations and the right name, now you can choose your face-scanned manager from a roster of names which includes Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard. It’s probably the only way you’ll see Jurgen Klopp bring ‘heavy metal football’ to Coventry City, and for some fans, that’s exactly what they’ve wanted to do in FIFA for ages.

Want to know if your latest signing was a hit or a flop? You now get a full transfer analysis from your board, including a grading, the reaction and a comparison to the other players on your team. You know when a player has had a bad season, but now it’s laid out in front of you.

Transfer Analyst will also tell you if you’ve over- or underpaid for a player and if your loan deal was good value for money.

Selling players? Transfer Analyst will let you know if you already have a good replacement, if you could do with signing a backup, or if there’s a youth player ready to be promoted in their place.

Fans of Create Your Club can finally edit their club’s third kit and GK kit, allowing for some crazy combinations on the field.

As well as determining the overall Create Your Club roster with the star rating, you can now go deeper and edit individual player names, height and weight, appearance, positions, attributes, and even some of their animations.

Global Additions

A headline addition to Career Mode allows you to speedrun seasons with Playable Highlights. For those that don’t have loads of time to commit to being a player or manager (even with 4-minute halves, life can get in the way), playable highlights are here.

You can play team highlights similar to a highlights montage you’ll see on TV. This can be all highlights, or only attacking or defensive ones. If you just like to go on and score banging goals. In Player Career, you can choose to only play the ones that you are involved in, on either side of the ball.

This is a happy medium between playing a 90-minute match and risking it with a quick sim. The highlights that appear are attribute-driven, based on the match up between the two teams, and also take fitness and player morale into account. Expect intense bursts of exciting soccer!

There are new cinematic, dynamic moments to add even more immersion to your career. These include your arrival at a new club, making those marquee signings, your player breaking into the starting XI, a first-team debut, and a big player sale.

A much-needed redesign for the menus in Career Mode is here. The central page now gives you an ‘at a glance’ look at your team or player, and a simpler layout and allows you to get to the most-used sections quickly. It feels a bit more like FUT or VOLTA. Combined with playable highlights, the redesign will let players with limited time spend more of it in game and less menu surfing!

Pre-season tournaments have finally been restructured. They are timed much closer to the start of the season, so your player or team benefits from the sharpness as in real life. Now, you’ll play three games in an eight-team tournament, and only the winners will now get that prize money to boost their transfer kitty.

Nothing has been confirmed yet about the addition of women’s football to FIFA 23 Career Mode, but we do know that the FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Féminine are joining the game data as playable clubs. There may be hope for fans of a journeyman-style career that these two top women’s titles can be added to the trophy cabinet.

FIFA 23 is available worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, and can be pre-ordered now. Keen fans can get early access with the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, available Sept. 27, 2022.

Written by Alex Bugg on behalf of GLHF.