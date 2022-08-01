The next steps of Deshaun Watson suspension, explained

Deshaun Watson — the Cleveland Browns quarterback accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct — was handed a six-game suspension by retired judge Sue L. Robinson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

But that isn’t necessarily the end of the disciplinary action he faces (something especially noteworthy given how NFL fans rightfully couldn’t believe that he only received a small suspension in the first place).

What’s next for Watson? It’s now up to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to decide if further action is needed, something that may in all likelihood trigger a drawn-out legal battle down the road.

Let’s break down the next steps:

The NFL Players Association can appeal the decision, but announced it would not

The NFLPA tweeted this Sunday amid reports that Robinson would soon hand down a decision:

Note: They call on the NFL to do the same.

The NFL has three days to appeal

That means Goodell and the league can push for a longer suspension:

As Pro Football Talk reported, “The relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement allows the parties to extend the deadline by mutual agreement of the league and the union.” So it could take longer.

What could happen if there's an appeal?

If the NFL wants a longer suspension, here’s how that will play out, via the Beacon Journal:

The personal conduct policy stipulates appeals handled by Goodell or his designee will be processed on an expedited basis, limited to consideration of the terms of discipline imposed by Robinson and based upon a review of the existing record without reference to evidence or testimony not previously considered. Goodell or his designee may overturn, reduce, modify or increase the discipline, and the decision will be final, according to the policy.

Is there anything that can happen after that decision?

Yes. It’s could turn into a legal battle. Here’s a possibility:

Will Watson lose any money because of the suspension?

Yes, but it’s not as much as you’d think: