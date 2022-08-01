ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 1, 2022

CBS 46

10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown

ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
WABE

Atlanta suffers economic blow from loss of Music Midtown

One of Atlanta’s largest annual festivals has been abruptly canceled without an official explanation, but many are speculating the state’s gun laws are to blame. Organizer Live Nation announced Monday that Music Midtown will no longer take place next month “due to circumstances beyond their control.”. The...
atlantafi.com

Black Restaurant Week Atlanta 2022: What To Know

Black Restaurant Week returns to Atlanta this week and into the next. Over the next several days, why not indulge in the very best black-owned food businesses in Atlanta. Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to supporting and promoting Atlanta’s African-American owned restaurants, food businesses and farms. Black Restaurant Week...
fox5atlanta.com

Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'

ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
AOL Corp

Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
atlantafi.com

Black Restaurant Week In Atlanta: NOSH Grand Tasting

It’s Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta is here. That means it’s time to support the best black-owned food businesses in the city. One of the top events you don’t want to miss is NOSH, the inaugural culinary showcase featuring Atlanta’s premiere black chefs, caterers and bartenders. Dive into the African diaspora and tantalize your taste buds with flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds

ATLANTA - If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia. According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.
anash.org

New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb

Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
Eater

Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station

Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
ucpress.edu

For Other Growing U.S. Cities, Atlanta is a Warning

By Dan Immergluck, author of Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First-Century Atlanta. Rising home prices and rents are on everyone’s mind these days. In the wake of COVID-19, housing costs rose rapidly in most cities. Yet the U.S. housing crisis is not new, and has been worsening since the country came out of the foreclosure crisis around 2012. Over the last decade, rent soared in many cities, including in growing regions like the Sunbelt. Formerly “low-cost” cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and many others have seen strong housing market pressures in their urban cores, resulting in a new era of gentrification that Derek Hyra and others have called “fifth-wave” gentrification.
AL.com

How Atlanta rappers Goodie Mob helped shape modern Black music from The South

From behind dark sunglasses, Andre 3000 once told a TV interviewer, “OutKast would not even be who we are if not for Goodie Mob.” If that’s so with OutKast – the influential duo known for early 2000s smashes like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” – a case can easily be made Goodie Mob had that impact on most other recent Black music from The South too.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Music Midtown canceled; Claiming unborn kids on taxes; Update on Fulton probe

Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, political science professor, Georgia State University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP consultant, president of Engaged Futures. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Music Midtown festival canceled; reports show strife over Georgia's permissive gun laws. Live Nation announced...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

