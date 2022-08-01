Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 1, 2022

www.fox5atlanta.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
Atlanta suffers economic blow from loss of Music Midtown
One of Atlanta’s largest annual festivals has been abruptly canceled without an official explanation, but many are speculating the state’s gun laws are to blame. Organizer Live Nation announced Monday that Music Midtown will no longer take place next month “due to circumstances beyond their control.”. The...
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worker who helped build Atlanta’s major stadiums celebrates 50 years with the same company
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — 50 Years On the Job and still going strong. Clyde Smith Jr. says he’ll never forget the first time he saw it. “Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The old stadium where Hank Aaron hit the home runs at,” Smith said. At that moment, his...
atlantafi.com
Black Restaurant Week Atlanta 2022: What To Know
Black Restaurant Week returns to Atlanta this week and into the next. Over the next several days, why not indulge in the very best black-owned food businesses in Atlanta. Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to supporting and promoting Atlanta’s African-American owned restaurants, food businesses and farms. Black Restaurant Week...
7 Super Fun Airbnb Experiences Near Atlanta That Cost Less Than $28
Atlanta is known for its rich cultural history, buzzing film and television industry, dynamic landmarks and bustling restaurant and bar scene. The Big Peach has iconic Airbnb experiences that allow you to explore all of the city's qualities. They are affordable, too, and are the perfect way to pass time...
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
AOL Corp
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
Atlanta alternative policing nonprofit gets millions in American Rescue Plan funding
ATLANTA — Mark Anthony McKay, Jr. moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles in 2020. Not long after he moved, he made his bed just off the sidewalk on Forsyth Street in Downtown and had a downward, personal spiral. "I became engulfed by the evils that live within, and I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atlantafi.com
Black Restaurant Week In Atlanta: NOSH Grand Tasting
It’s Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta is here. That means it’s time to support the best black-owned food businesses in the city. One of the top events you don’t want to miss is NOSH, the inaugural culinary showcase featuring Atlanta’s premiere black chefs, caterers and bartenders. Dive into the African diaspora and tantalize your taste buds with flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds
ATLANTA - If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia. According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.
anash.org
New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb
Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen uses dance to cope with vision-altering autoimmune disorder
Atlanta - Kimora Barker feels like she was born to dance. "Speaking through it, that's that I like to do I like to speak through my dancing," Barker says. "It helps me not only express things, but, yeah, it helps a lot." It's helping the Morrow. 16-year-old cope with a...
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
ucpress.edu
For Other Growing U.S. Cities, Atlanta is a Warning
By Dan Immergluck, author of Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First-Century Atlanta. Rising home prices and rents are on everyone’s mind these days. In the wake of COVID-19, housing costs rose rapidly in most cities. Yet the U.S. housing crisis is not new, and has been worsening since the country came out of the foreclosure crisis around 2012. Over the last decade, rent soared in many cities, including in growing regions like the Sunbelt. Formerly “low-cost” cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and many others have seen strong housing market pressures in their urban cores, resulting in a new era of gentrification that Derek Hyra and others have called “fifth-wave” gentrification.
How Atlanta rappers Goodie Mob helped shape modern Black music from The South
From behind dark sunglasses, Andre 3000 once told a TV interviewer, “OutKast would not even be who we are if not for Goodie Mob.” If that’s so with OutKast – the influential duo known for early 2000s smashes like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” – a case can easily be made Goodie Mob had that impact on most other recent Black music from The South too.
Political Rewind: Music Midtown canceled; Claiming unborn kids on taxes; Update on Fulton probe
Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, political science professor, Georgia State University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP consultant, president of Engaged Futures. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Music Midtown festival canceled; reports show strife over Georgia's permissive gun laws. Live Nation announced...
Comments / 0