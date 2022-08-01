ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL team running back rankings 2022: Do the Colts have the top rushing attack?

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNJCr_0h0WoONJ00

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing last year. Will he hold the crown again in 2022?

But running back is a fickle position where stars fade at an alarming rate and contributors can rise out of the muck to take their place with little warning. As a result, it’s become one of the lowest-paid positions in the NFL as workhorse backs that burn brightly have been replaced by the dim, reliable light of power plant platoons.

That means a team’s running attack can’t be judged by just one player — even if he’s Derrick Henry. In order to get the best idea of every team’s ground strength, you’ve got to take a deeper look at the depth chart.

So that’s what we’re doing here — a potentially futile dive into every team’s tailback rotation. These rankings focus primarily on each team’s presumptive top three running backs headed into the season. Depth at a position often beset by injury was a plus. Tiebreakers were sorted by offensive line strength and how often each team is likely to run the ball in 2022.

With that in mind, let’s see how the league sorts out with the preseason looming:

32

Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5275_0h0WoONJ00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Marlon Mack
  • Rex Burkhead
  • Dameon Pierce

Mack is a former 1,000-yard rusher but brings injury concerns. Pierce, a 2022 fourth-round pick, could be RB1 by default. With Houston likely to be trailing often, there won’t be much time to establish the run.

31

Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INJkM_0h0WoONJ00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Cordarrelle Patterson
  • Tyler Allgeier
  • Damien Williams

Patterson’s resurgence is a great story, but he’s on the wrong side of 30. Allgeier was a monster at BYU and has the chops to carry this rushing offense in spurts.

30

Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsZVx_0h0WoONJ00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  • Ronald Jones
  • Jerick McKinnon

CEH has yet to live up to his first round draft pick billing. Jones is one dimensional but capable of solid enough stretches. Will this run game rise to the occasion without the stretched defenses created by Tyreek Hill downfield?

29

Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3OdO_0h0WoONJ00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Running backs:

  • James Conner
  • Darrel Williams
  • Eno Benjamin

Conner is a powerful short yardage back but only averaged 3.7 yards per carry last season. Williams and Benjamin (and Keaontay Ingram) are replacement-level depth options.

28

Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEuXo_0h0WoONJ00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Miles Sanders
  • Kenneth Gainwell
  • Boston Scott

Sanders has home run capability but remains inconsistent. Gainwell and Scott can be solid relief pieces but it’s yet to be seen whether either can handle full-time duties in the backfield.

27

New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MelC4_0h0WoONJ00
Al Bello/Getty Images

Running backs:

  • Saquon Barkley
  • Matt Breida
  • Gary Brightwell

Barkley can’t stay healthy. Breida can’t stay healthy. Brightwell had one carry in 2021. Good luck, Brian Daboll!

26

Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQ4vX_0h0WoONJ00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • David Montgomery
  • Khalil Herbert
  • Trestan Ebner

Montgomery is a capable runner who’s been done zero favors by a shoddy offensive line and passing attack. Herbert proved to be an effective understudy last fall.

25

New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11snN2_0h0WoONJ00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Alvin Kamara
  • Mark Ingram
  • Tony Jones

Kamara is a dynamic two-way threat who’ll potentially miss time in 2022 due to league discipline. Ingram turns 33 this season and averaged fewer than four yards per carry in 2021.

24

New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQGyZ_0h0WoONJ00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Michael Carter
  • Breece Hall
  • Tevin Coleman

There’s extreme room to grow with this group, which is packed with young talent at the top of the depth chart. Carter was elusive as a rookie and now he gets college football’s most complete back to join him in the backfield.

23

Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxVni_0h0WoONJ00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Antonio Gibson
  • JD McKissic
  • Brian Robinson

Gibson has home run speed and McKissic is one of the game’s best receiving tailbacks. The line in front of them is full of question marks, however, and they’ll be counted on to relieve as much pressure from Carson Wentz’s incapable shoulders as possible.

22

Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxISE_0h0WoONJ00
Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Running backs:

  • Cam Akers
  • Darrell Henderson
  • Kyren Williams

Akers has super-human healing abilities and plenty to prove after missing the bulk of 2021. Henderson is a top notch platoon-mate, and Williams is a steady rookie runner/receiver behind them. Like the Jets, there’s plenty of potential for upward mobility here.

21

Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kvb1u_0h0WoONJ00
AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Running backs:

  • Najee Harris
  • Benny Snell
  • Anthony McFarland

It’s the Najee Harris show in Pittsburgh, where he’ll be the unquestioned RB1 and could lead the league in carries behind Pittsburgh’s reinforced offensive line. He’ll have his work cut out for him in 2022.

20

Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nk2yz_0h0WoONJ00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Josh Jacobs
  • Kenyan Drake
  • Zamir White

The Raiders have devoted significant assets to field a thoroughly average, but deep, running back rotation. These guys are mostly fine!

19

Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZJAP_0h0WoONJ00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Austin Ekeler
  • Joshua Kelley
  • Isaiah Spiller

Kelley hasn’t evolved as a reliable backup behind the versatile Ekeler. Spiller, who averaged 5.5 yards per carry in his Texas A&M career, has a great opportunity to slide into his spot as RB2.

18

Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWxwJ_0h0WoONJ00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Chase Edmonds
  • Raheem Mostert
  • Sony Michel

The Dolphins had one of 2021’s worst rushing offenses, leading the team to revamp their roster by bringing in every medium-name veteran tailback they could find. If nothing else, this is a fun, deep platoon capable of throwing plenty of different looks at opposing defenses under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

17

Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Vucr_0h0WoONJ00
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Running backs:

  • D’Andre Swift
  • Jamaal Williams
  • Craig Reynolds

Swift is a completely reasonable runner who averaged nearly five catches per game last season in Jared Goff’s checkdown-heavy offense. Williams is a hard charger capable of handling RB1 duties. Reynolds was productive (2.5 yards after contact per carry) when given the chance. All in all, a well-balanced group.

16

San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qL2pQ_0h0WoONJ00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Eli Mitchell
  • Jeff Wilson
  • Tyrion Davis-Price

The Niners’ platoons have been short on star power recently but deep with effective runners capable of gashing opposing defenses. Mitchell looked like the real deal as a rookie, and who knows if Trey Sermon will play his way back into Kyle Shanahan’s good graces.

15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FY9Tc_0h0WoONJ00
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Running backs:

  • Leonard Fournette
  • Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  • Rachaad White

Fournette is coming off his most efficient season as a runner, even if questions loom about his current weight at the start of training camp. Vaughn is a dogged rusher/receiver primed for a bigger role. White averaged 6.3 yards per carry and 11.9 yards per catch at Arizona State, providing a lightning option further down the depth chart.

14

Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFtUV_0h0WoONJ00
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Running backs:

  • Joe Mixon
  • Samaje Perine
  • Chris Evans

Mixon’s game isn’t pretty, but it’s effective. An upgraded offensive line should help him build from 2021, which was his most productive year as a pro. Perine’s 2.4 yards after contact would have been a top-10 number if he had enough carries to qualify among the league leaders either of the last two seasons.

13

Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbGEv_0h0WoONJ00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • JK Dobbins
  • Gus Edwards
  • Mike Davis

Injuries ravaged this group last season and those effects helped hamstring the Raven offense. With a depleted receiving corps for 2022, Baltimore is relying on Dobbins and Edwards to rebound to form.

12

Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbnfa_0h0WoONJ00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Rashaad Penny
  • Kenneth Walker
  • DeeJay Dallas

Losing Chis Carson — who, at his best, was capable of sleepwalking to a 1,000-yard season — to retirement is a bummer. Fortunately the Hawks have insulation. Penny came alive to finish 2021 and wound up leading the league in yards per carry (6.3). Walker was arguably college football’s top runner last fall. These are the guys Pete Carroll is trusting to lead a run-first offense in Seattle.

11

Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XiG6_0h0WoONJ00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Devin Singletary
  • Zack Moss
  • James Cook

Singletary came on strong to end 2021, but the Bills drafted Cook anyway to keep their tailback rotation stout. If Moss can add value in short yardage situations this could be a top five grouping.

10

Carolina Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMRWk_0h0WoONJ00
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Christian McCaffrey
  • Chuba Hubbard
  • D’Onta Foreman

Can McCaffrey stay healthy? Carolina has the talent to reduce his workload thanks to the presence of 2021’s most impressive backups, Hubbard and Foreman. Even so, if he misses the bulk of the season (again) this ranking drops considerably.

9

Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnFev_0h0WoONJ00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Ezekiel Elliott
  • Tony Pollard
  • Rico Dowdle

Zeke isn’t what he once was but provides a power back option. Pollard is more explosive and a crushing change-of-pace back. Could passing the RB1 torch to Pollard be enough to recharge the 27-year-old Elliott’s batteries and give Dallas the scariest 1-2 punch in the league?

8

New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZoyN_0h0WoONJ00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Damien Harris
  • Rhamondre Stevenson
  • James White

The Patriots will platoon you to death, and we haven’t even gotten to rookie home run hitter Pierre Strong or sixth-round pick Kevin Harris. Bill Belichick has a tailback for every occasion, led by Harris who scored 15 touchdowns in 15 games last season.

7

Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGJ1E_0h0WoONJ00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • James Robinson
  • Travis Etienne
  • Snoop Conner

There’s a lot of projection here on my part, but I love the blend of talent in Jacksonville. Robinson is one of the game’s most underrated backs, though he’s working back from an Achilles’ injury. Etienne didn’t play last year for Urban Meyer and may be better off as a result. Conner adds another young weapon to the arsenal. There’s a lot of talent here and a lot to prove.

6

Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmSap_0h0WoONJ00
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Running backs:

  • Javonte Williams
  • Melvin Gordon
  • Mike Boone

Williams’ fresh legs carry the top of the depth chart, but Gordon remains effective (4.6 YPC as a Bronco) and Boone is an under-appreciated depth option capable of shining in a tough situation.

5

Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xt4Rb_0h0WoONJ00
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Running backs:

  • Aaron Jones
  • AJ Dillon
  • Kylin Hill

Jones does everything well. Dillon squats approximately 1,500 pounds. The Packers will have to rely on both heavily since their top two wideouts, as currently constructed, appear to be Allen Lazard and a second-round rookie draft pick.

4

Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFLzn_0h0WoONJ00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Derrick Henry
  • Dontrell Hilliard
  • Hassan Haskins

Is Derrick Henry still the same player after missing half the 2021 season with a foot injury? Or has his enormous workload finally caught up to him at age 28? Dontrell Hilliard filled in admirably for him last season (over 6.0 YPC), and he and Haskins could do so again if Henry isn’t quite back to Tractorcito form yet.

3

Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHMTc_0h0WoONJ00
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Running backs:

  • Dalvin Cook
  • Alexander Mattison
  • Kene Nwangwu

Cook hasn’t played more than 14 games in any of the last three seasons but is still averaging nearly 1,300 rushing yards per year over that stretch. Mattison backslid in 2021 but has been a useful change of pace behind him. Nwangwu is better known for his returning skills at this point, but he’s another dynamic young runner who could bring a breakthrough threat to the backfield in a pinch.

2

Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ces7K_0h0WoONJ00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Jonathan Taylor
  • Nyheim Hines
  • Phillip Lindsay

Taylor narrowly lost out on Offensive Player of the Year honors to Cooper Kupp. Hines is one of the most explosive players in the league. Lindsay is just two seasons removed from back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. There’s a lot of talent in the Indianapolis backfield, which is important when you keep cycling through veteran retread quarterbacks.

1

Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39L3c7_0h0WoONJ00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs:

  • Nick Chubb
  • Kareem Hunt
  • D’Ernest Johnson

No team in the league breaks more tackles or gains more yards after contact than the Browns. Chubb is a monster, Hunt remains a viable dual-threat machine, and Johnson has been wildly productive when given a chance. The Colts came close (and 1-2 are way above the fray in these rankings), but Cleveland has the best running back room in the NFL.

