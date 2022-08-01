Dolph Lundgren responds to Sylvester Stallone's criticism of the potential 'Rocky' spinoff, 'Drago'

The DCEU is currently in heavy flux following the news of the HBO Max film Batgirl being shelved by Warner Bros. One of the biggest attractions of the canceled film was the return of Michael Keaton, who would be stepping back into the cape and cowl to reprise the role he played in Tim Burton's 1989 and 1992 renditions of the character in Batman and Batman Returns. While Keaton's future as The Dark Knight is now up in the air, questions around his involvement with the DCEU going forward have also begun to light up, with a new report claiming that the acclaimed actor has already filmed scenes for the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

