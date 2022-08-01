Help the Watauga elderly hit some good meals

www.goblueridge.net
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
Go Blue Ridge
free Farmer’s Market Vouchers from Watauga County Project on Aging
Watauga County residents aged 60 or older who meet income eligibility requirements may now schedule an appointment to pick up free Farmer’s Market Vouchers from Watauga County Project on Aging. The vouchers are available to the first 100 people who qualify. Vouchers are good for $42.00 of free produce...
WBTV
Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Lincoln County man
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Patrick Russell Edwards, 22, was last seen on Aug. 2 around 6:30 a.m. when he left his home to go to work. Edwards is a white male...
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Hilltop luxurious home in Washington County, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Landon Morrison, showcases this unique and beautiful home just coming on the market in Washington County near Johnson City!. For more information call 423-430-2257 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
Town of Newton is seeking proposals for a downtown mural
NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Public Art Commission, with support from the City of Newton, North Carolina, is seeking proposals from artists for an outdoor public mural. The commission said it envisions the mural as a piece of public art that welcomes visitors and celebrates Newton’s unique place in American history.
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
wcyb.com
Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend
BRISTOL, Va--There's a new way to try some of the area's food trucks, all in one place. Bristol's first food truck park will open on August 12th from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The park is located off Lee Highway at Exit 7, right across from Pal's and next to Triton Express Car Wash.
‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
WYFF4.com
Missing Mitchell County pregnant woman, boyfriend reported missing were camping, detective says
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — **UPDATE**. A detective with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office says the woman and her boyfriend were camping and didn't let anyone know. They were found safe Monday night. Original story:. An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her...
lincolntimesnews.com
Fatal vision: Lincolnton PD brings on new tool to combat driving while impaired
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Police Department is in the process of implementing a program of teaching young people and adults the dangers of driving while impaired. Using crime prevention funds, the department purchased a selection of Fatal Vision goggles that simulate the effects of being impaired, be it by alcohol, marijuana, or drowsiness, as well as a two seated Fatal Vision Roadster which will be used to safely simulate driving while impaired.
Charlotte Stories
Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility
(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
Kingsport Times-News
One lucky duck will win $2,500 at this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' event
KINGSPORT — One lucky duck will walk away with the $2,500 grand prize in this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' fundraiser to benefit Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center. There’ll be no dancing or dining again this year, as the “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser remains virtual. But there will be ducks — and you have less than two weeks to adopt yours for a chance to win.
my40.tv
1 adult, 4 children injured after vehicle crashes, flips multiple times in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several people had to be hospitalized after a crash occurred in McDowell County on Tuesday evening, leaving at least two with serious injuries. McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says a single vehicle flipped multiple times around 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 2 at...
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group
At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
my40.tv
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
