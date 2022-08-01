ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

Help the Watauga elderly hit some good meals

By Bill Fisher
Go Blue Ridge
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.goblueridge.net

Comments / 0

Related
Go Blue Ridge

free Farmer’s Market Vouchers from Watauga County Project on Aging

Watauga County residents aged 60 or older who meet income eligibility requirements may now schedule an appointment to pick up free Farmer’s Market Vouchers from Watauga County Project on Aging. The vouchers are available to the first 100 people who qualify. Vouchers are good for $42.00 of free produce...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Watauga County, NC
Watauga County, NC
Society
WCNC

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Town of Newton is seeking proposals for a downtown mural

NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Public Art Commission, with support from the City of Newton, North Carolina, is seeking proposals from artists for an outdoor public mural. The commission said it envisions the mural as a piece of public art that welcomes visitors and celebrates Newton’s unique place in American history.
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
wcyb.com

Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend

BRISTOL, Va--There's a new way to try some of the area's food trucks, all in one place. Bristol's first food truck park will open on August 12th from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The park is located off Lee Highway at Exit 7, right across from Pal's and next to Triton Express Car Wash.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
lincolntimesnews.com

Fatal vision: Lincolnton PD brings on new tool to combat driving while impaired

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Police Department is in the process of implementing a program of teaching young people and adults the dangers of driving while impaired. Using crime prevention funds, the department purchased a selection of Fatal Vision goggles that simulate the effects of being impaired, be it by alcohol, marijuana, or drowsiness, as well as a two seated Fatal Vision Roadster which will be used to safely simulate driving while impaired.
LINCOLNTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Charlotte Stories

Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility

(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

One lucky duck will win $2,500 at this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' event

KINGSPORT — One lucky duck will walk away with the $2,500 grand prize in this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' fundraiser to benefit Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center. There’ll be no dancing or dining again this year, as the “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser remains virtual. But there will be ducks — and you have less than two weeks to adopt yours for a chance to win.
KINGSPORT, TN
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group

At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy