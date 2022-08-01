Help the Watauga elderly hit some good meals

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Police Department is in the process of implementing a program of teaching young people and adults the dangers of driving while impaired. Using crime prevention funds, the department purchased a selection of Fatal Vision goggles that simulate the effects of being impaired, be it by alcohol, marijuana, or drowsiness, as well as a two seated Fatal Vision Roadster which will be used to safely simulate driving while impaired.

