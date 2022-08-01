ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Frances Mae (Wilson) Smith

Frances Mae (Wilson) Smith, age 72, departed this life on Sunday, July 24, 2022 surrounded by family and friends at her home in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Frances was born January 3, 1950 in Guthrie to Willie James and Nannie Francis (Gordon) Wilson. Frances lived in Guthrie all her life. She attended...
GUTHRIE, OK
Valerie Ann Cotton

Valerie Ann Cotton, age 69, passed away on July 30, 2022, at her home in Coyle, Oklahoma. She was born on January 7, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Devalson Barnett Wheeler and Mildred Carolyn (Episcopo) Wheeler. Valerie had lived in Guthrie since 1976 and previously lived in Oklahoma City....
COYLE, OK
Oklahoma African American Educators Hall Of Fame Inducts Simpson

The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) announces posthumous induction of career Langston University educator, Dr. Wessylyne Alford Simpson, as a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame Inductees. The Induction ceremony will be held on Friday, September 30th at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM.
LANGSTON, OK
Upcoming Auditions for A Territorial Christmas Carol

Over 30 years, 1,000 performances, and 150,000 patrons, A Territorial Christmas Carol is back in this re-imagining of Dickens’ classic tale! Come experience Christmas with the entire family in the heart of historic, downtown Guthrie. DATES/TIMES:. ADULT Auditions: Saturday, August 13th at 6:30pm. CHILD Auditions (16 & Under): Sunday,...
GUTHRIE, OK
Jenkins Helps Lead Small School West All State Team

Cashion point guard Jonah Jenkins helped lead The Small School West All State Team to an 82/78 victory over The East all State Team Thursday night at Jenks High School. Jonah is pictured here with his Cashion High School Coach John Hardaway.
CASHION, OK
Crescent School’s New Principal

Crescent Public Schools, like other Logan County school districts, faced a shortage of teachers over the summer in preparing for the fall semester. However, they are excited to announce the hiring of Jennifer McElfresh as their new middle and high school principal. McElfresh has served the Crescent School District for the past 10 years as both a teacher and Special Education Director.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

