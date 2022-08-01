MultiVersus: Best GameBanana mods

MultiVersus is finally enjoying a full launch across all platforms and is totally free, offering gamers that usually miss out on Super Smash Bros-style gameplay the opportunity to beat the snot out of their friends while playing as Tom & Jerry. But when mods are involved, that’s only the beginning.

The mod community has gone wild for MultiVersus, introducing dozens of skins for characters you love to replace the default characters, in addition to some fancy UI and music mods, too. If your favorite character isn’t a part of MultiVersus yet, then you might find them in this list of the best mod for MultiVersus.

All mods can be found hosted on the GameBanana site.

LeBron (Lakers Edition)

Yes, we all love NBA superstar LeBron James, and his MultiVersus appearance isn’t all that strange after his starring role in Space Jam 2. But what if you don’t like LeBron’s default outfit? Well you can send LeBron over to the Lakers with this unique mod that changes his skin for an iconic Lakers look.

LeBron (Lakers Edition) mod.

Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill over Shaggy

Another lawyer, already? Well Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill has become an iconic character in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and now you can use him in MultiVersus. Instead of Velma, this lawyer takes the place of Shaggy, which is an odd choice for a lawyer, but a natural choice for a trickster like Saul Goodman.

Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill over Shaggy mod.

Hatsune Miku (Sonic outfit) over Harley Quinn

Hatsune Miku might be the world’s favourite vocaloid, and she can now fight against the others in MultiVersus thanks to this outfit that replaces Harley Quinn. Yes, it’s a shame to lose Quinn, but she’s the perfect fit for Miku’s vibe. Plus, she’s wearing a Sonic outfit, and that’s very cute.

Hatsune Miku (Sonic outfit) over Harley Quinn mod.

Futaba (Persona 5)

Futaba is one of the most likeable characters to appear in Persona 5, and now you can play as her in MultiVersus. Taking Velma’s slot, Futaba battles with her quick wits and ideas, so this is a suitable fit. This mod also edits the UI so you can see Futaba’s icon on your character select screen.

Futaba (Persona 5) mod.

Regigigas over Iron Giant

No Smash-like game is complete with a Pokémon appearance. One of the best legendary Pokémon, Regigigas is a massive creature that dwarfs others, and that’s exactly what the Iron Giant does too. Of course, violence is bad, and Regigigas knows this too. But if you don’t use your powers to protect, then what can you do really? I’m assuming battling the other MultiVersus visitors counts as protecting something, honestly.

Regigigas over Iron Giant mod.

Chainsaw Man modpack

Chainsaw Man has an anime series releasing later this year, and has already become one of the biggest manga that Shonen Jump has to offer. The Chainsaw Man modpack replaces Harley Quinn with a model of Power, one of the Devils from the series, and even adds a bunch of nice wallpapers and backgrounds themed around Chainsaw Man. Definitely worth downloading for fans.

Chainsaw Man modpack mod.

Fall Guys & Among Us over Tom & Jerry

This is a bit silly, but the Fall Guys beans look a bit like the Among Us crewmates, don’t they? They’re soft, rounded, and blobby, for the most part, so it’s only natural that we’d eventually see this combo. Replacing the iconic Tom & Jerry, you have one large Fall Guy, along with a tiny Among Us crewmate. An odd duo, but strange combinations is literally what MultiVersus is all about. That and fighting.

Fall Guys & Among Us over Tom & Jerry mod.

Fionna The Human

Gender swap? Why not? Fionna the Human is a ladylike version of Adventure Time‘s Finn, and since she’s not available in-game as a skin swap by default (why?), you can instead download a mod. This swaps out Finn the Human, obviously, and Fionna takes up all of his attacks. Which are basically her attacks anyway, making this one of the most seamless mods to add into your game.

Fionna The Human mod.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.