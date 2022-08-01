Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

www.fox5atlanta.com
Related
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
CBS 46
Owners sought after litter of lost puppies found wandering in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - A litter of lost puppies was rescued Monday night in Clayton County. The Morrow Police Department says the five puppies were found wandering along Meadow Drive near Lake Harbin Road. Morrow Animal Hospital is checking for microchips and then the pups will be turned over to...
CBS 46
Litter of puppies found in Clayton County
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
The Daily South
Georgia Nurse Adopts Dog Left Behind After Death of Elderly Patient
A Georgia nurse recently went above and beyond for a patient and her beloved dog. Kimberly Still, a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, told WSBTV that she felt an instant bond with the elderly patient. "I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: T-Bone
T-Bone is a precious Black and Tan Coonhound mix puppy who is about five months old. T-bone has long legs and big paws, and he is a little mischievous. He likes to chase balls and play with toys, but he also likes to be involved in whatever his humans are doing. Expect him to tug on the edge of your trash bag or swipe your towel while you’re cleaning house, and never leave your PB&J unattended!
Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville
The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
fox5atlanta.com
Fellow officers help fill-in fallen sergeant on his children's first day of school
Back-to-school pictures are a tradition for Fairburn Police Sergeant Jean-Harold Astree. The sergeant was killed last week in a crash. It was unclear who would take his place Wednesday until his fellow officers stepped up.
accesswdun.com
Duluth looking for "critical missing adult"
A man with mental health conditions is missing after walking away from a local hospital in Gwinnett County. Authorities in Duluth are concerned as he requires medication and they are asking the community to be on the lookout. In a release to the public on social media, the Dultuh Police Department labeled the man as a "critical missing adult."
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for Gwinnett County woman considered 'critical missing person'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing woman who is without her medication. Ma’Nique Prayer left her Gwinnett County home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Gwinnett County police said she was walking. She has not been seen since. Prayer was last seen...
fox5atlanta.com
Children of fallen metro Atlanta officer get police escort on first days of school
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Several police officers helped children of a Fairburn officer killed in a car crash navigate an emotional first day of school. Law enforcement honored fallen Fairburn Police Department officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree's memory by taking his son to school on his first day of first grade and his daughter on her first day of high school.
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Woman charged with snatching French Bulldog puppy, attempting to steal another dog
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police arrested a woman accused of stealing a French Bulldog puppy and attempting to steal another dog during sales. Police said Renae Tolbert is charged with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempt to robbery for allegedly trying to steal dogs from two different people.
CBS 46
Woman reportedly steals French Bulldog puppy during online sale in Lawrenceville
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been arrested in Lawrenceville for stealing a French Bulldog puppy that she agreed to purchase and attempting to steal another. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Renae Tolbert made a deal for a puppy online. She then met the dog’s owner in a parking lot on Centerville Highway. She allegedly asked the dog’s owner if she could hold the puppy and after she had the puppy in her arms, she ran away and left with the dog in her vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen uses dance to cope with vision-altering autoimmune disorder
Atlanta - Kimora Barker feels like she was born to dance. "Speaking through it, that's that I like to do I like to speak through my dancing," Barker says. "It helps me not only express things, but, yeah, it helps a lot." It's helping the Morrow. 16-year-old cope with a...
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marietta (GA)
Marietta is a municipality of the State of Georgia located in Cobb County in the United States. It is the fourth largest city in the Atlanta region, with a population of nearly sixty-one thousand according to the 2020 census. There is no dull moment here with the bundle of attractions...
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
Comments / 0