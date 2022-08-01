ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Litter of puppies found in Clayton County

Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Daily South

Georgia Nurse Adopts Dog Left Behind After Death of Elderly Patient

A Georgia nurse recently went above and beyond for a patient and her beloved dog. Kimberly Still, a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, told WSBTV that she felt an instant bond with the elderly patient. "I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Cobb County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Cobb County, GA
Pets & Animals
Cobb County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
County
Cobb County, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: T-Bone

T-Bone is a precious Black and Tan Coonhound mix puppy who is about five months old. T-bone has long legs and big paws, and he is a little mischievous. He likes to chase balls and play with toys, but he also likes to be involved in whatever his humans are doing. Expect him to tug on the edge of your trash bag or swipe your towel while you’re cleaning house, and never leave your PB&J unattended!
NEWNAN, GA
WGAU

Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville

The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Duluth looking for "critical missing adult"

A man with mental health conditions is missing after walking away from a local hospital in Gwinnett County. Authorities in Duluth are concerned as he requires medication and they are asking the community to be on the lookout. In a release to the public on social media, the Dultuh Police Department labeled the man as a "critical missing adult."
DULUTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com

Children of fallen metro Atlanta officer get police escort on first days of school

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Several police officers helped children of a Fairburn officer killed in a car crash navigate an emotional first day of school. Law enforcement honored fallen Fairburn Police Department officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree's memory by taking his son to school on his first day of first grade and his daughter on her first day of high school.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
pickensprogress.com

Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties

“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 46

Woman reportedly steals French Bulldog puppy during online sale in Lawrenceville

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been arrested in Lawrenceville for stealing a French Bulldog puppy that she agreed to purchase and attempting to steal another. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Renae Tolbert made a deal for a puppy online. She then met the dog’s owner in a parking lot on Centerville Highway. She allegedly asked the dog’s owner if she could hold the puppy and after she had the puppy in her arms, she ran away and left with the dog in her vehicle.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
ATLANTA, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marietta (GA)

Marietta is a municipality of the State of Georgia located in Cobb County in the United States. It is the fourth largest city in the Atlanta region, with a population of nearly sixty-one thousand according to the 2020 census. There is no dull moment here with the bundle of attractions...
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy