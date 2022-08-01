Apex Legends Season 14 gives the EVA-8 a big buff

If there’s one thing the shotguns and snipers LTM taught us in this season of Apex Legends, it’s that the EVA-8 is awful. Honestly, I’d rather have a Mozambique.

It’s the fastest firing shotgun in the game, but it’s inconsistent. Unless you’re right up in someone’s face, it might as well be a tickling implement. And when you are in someone’s face, better hope they don’t have a Peacekeeper.

Thankfully, Apex Legends Season 14 is bringing a buff for the EVA-8. It’s one of the biggest weapon buffs the game has ever seen.

Once the Hunted update lands, you’ll still be able to boost the EVA-8’s fire rate with shotgun bolts, but now you’ll also be able to put a stock on it, increasing handling and reload speeds. It’s like an angry dragon spitting out fireballs.

If that’s not enough, it also comes with a double tap. One shot now fires two bursts – double the damage and double the fun.

It’ll be interesting to see if the EVA-8 usurps the Peacekeeper as the assault weapon of choice for players who love to bunny hop into your face and drop you before you can spam that enemy ping.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.