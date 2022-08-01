Cities face crisis as fewer kids enroll and schools shrink

ON THIS DAY IN 1871, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The dismissal of the assistant sanitary inspectors, on the ground that their services as extra public vaccinators are no longer required, is one of the most gratifying pieces of local news we have lately had to communicate. It proves not only that the Health Department is now averse to spending more money than is necessary, but that, in the judgment of the experienced medical head of the department, the danger of the smallpox contagion, which has so afflicted our city for many months past, is now over.”

