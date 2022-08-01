KEDC collecting donations for flood victims

www.wkyt.com
WKYT 27
Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash floods destroyed many lives in southeastern Kentucky, families are finding that basic necessities such as showers, clean clothes, and hot meals are a luxury. One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.
WKYT 27
Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads. Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday. “The damaged areas are beyond belief until you...
WKYT 27
Lexington arts community using their talents to help flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many communities are coming together to help with flood relief efforts. In Lexington, the arts community is stepping up. Lexington artists say now is the time to use their talents to help those who are hurting. Woodsongs, an organization that celebrates grassroots, bluegrass, and folk music,...
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning:. The death toll still stands at 37, but Gov. Beshear anticipates the number to rise by a couple more. The National Guard troops from Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee have rescued...
WKYT 27
Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County School District and the Jessamine County EMS are gathering items to send to the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. Each organization is asking for the community’s help with cramming an ambulance or school bus full of cleaning supplies, clothes, and water.
WKYT 27
Toyota announces $750,000 in donations for Ky. flood victims
WATCH | Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims. Each organization is asking for the community’s help with cramming an ambulance or school bus full of cleaning supplies, clothes, and water. Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/2/2022) Updated: 6 hours ago. Top Stories:...
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
WKYT 27
An up-close look as Ky. Fish and Wildlife distributes supplies to Perry Co. victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only a few days in, and there are still so many hard days to come for a number of communities in eastern Kentucky. We got an up close and personal look at the power of devastating flooding, and saw the people it has affected most. Our crew was given special permission to go out with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on Monday, and we spent about five hours as they took us to an area nearly wiped off the map.
WKYT 27
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
WTVQ
HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
WKYT 27
Cooling shelters open in eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A number of cooling centers opened up in flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians who are cleaning up damage and debris to take breaks as heat indexes could hit the triple digits in some areas. “Don’t be too proud to go to...
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/1/2022)
WATCH | Car collector’s home heavily damaged in Ky. flooding; collection survives. Estill Click collects old cars. They were on higher ground and survived the flood. WATCH | ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing. Updated: 8 hours ago. Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing...
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims
Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million
WKYT 27
Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts are warning those helping clean up in and around flood waters in eastern Kentucky. Appalachian Regional Healthcare workers shared with us potential health hazards of bacteria in the mud and water, and the importance of getting a tetanus shot if you haven’t already. There’s also the threat of mosquitoes.
WKYT 27
Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
95.3 MNC
Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky
Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Since late last week Indiana’s Task Force 1 has been in the mountains, about 20 miles from Hazard, to help with search and rescue operations, needed because people have been reported missing. “That is factual. Homes were...
actionnews5.com
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
