Grayson County Traffic Checkpoint Nets Drug-Related Arrest

FALLS OF ROUGH (08/02/22) – The investigation continues into last week’s break-in and theft of equipment at the Falls of Rough Fire Department near the Breckinridge- Grayson County line. Some of the items from the break-in have been recovered, including some of the items near Macedonia Baptist Church in Breckinridge County. The department told WXBC News in a social media message that some items are still missing. The break-in is believed to have occurred last Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Suspects have been identified but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office or Fire Chief David Mercer.

FALLS OF ROUGH, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO