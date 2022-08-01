Grayson County Traffic Checkpoint Nets Drug-Related Arrest

www.wxbc1043.com
wnky.com
Two arrested on charges related to drug possession
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police have arrested two people on several drug charges. On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Grandview Avenue in reference to a complaint, according to a social media post by GPD. The post further stated officers received consent to search the residence, where they...
middlesboronews.com
KSP arrest 3 in connection with Hart County murder
Kentucky State Police arrested three Hardin County men stemming from the murder of a man in the Hart County community of Magnolia over the weekend. Troopers at the Bowling Green Post say on Friday evening, July 29, just before 6 p.m., they were contacted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, requesting them to conduct a death investigation, after deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road in Magnolia, and found a man dead in a yard near the home.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man On Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Breeding Community
On Sunday, July 31st, 2022 at 5:06p.m., Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenny Perkins initiated a traffic stop in the Breeding community, south of Columbia. The operator, Billy Collins, 44, was suspected of having illegal substances on or about his person. After a search suspected methamphetamine was located, along...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Man On Felony Drug, Resisting Charges
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 at 8:39 pm, Adair County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten and Chief Deputy Brandon Hitch were dispatched to Lampton Lane, to investigate a suspicious male in the area. Upon locating that male, he was identified as Joshua Arnold, 40, of Columbia. After a...
wxbc1043.com
Some Items Taken In Falls Of Rough FD Break-In Recovered, Investigation Continues
FALLS OF ROUGH (08/02/22) – The investigation continues into last week’s break-in and theft of equipment at the Falls of Rough Fire Department near the Breckinridge- Grayson County line. Some of the items from the break-in have been recovered, including some of the items near Macedonia Baptist Church in Breckinridge County. The department told WXBC News in a social media message that some items are still missing. The break-in is believed to have occurred last Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Suspects have been identified but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office or Fire Chief David Mercer.
adairvoice.com
Traffic stop leads to felony arrest
Billy Collins, 44, was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop in the Breeding community, south of Columbia. Collins was suspected of having illegal substances and, after a search, suspected methamphetamine was located, along with drug paraphernalia. In addition, there was an outstanding arrest warrant from Adair District Court. He was...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Logan County Sheriff’s Office continues investigation after dogs rescued from mill
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing a criminal investigation into the mistreatment of a large number of dogs at a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to...
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
OPD: Juveniles arrested after stolen guns found
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says three juveniles were taken into custody after a search warrant led to the seizure of five handguns. On August 1, OPD officers believe they found information leading to the location of a juvenile suspected in multiple recent firearm discharge incidents. Officers say they contacted the residents […]
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office Collecting For Flood Victims
HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) — The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media on Tuesday it is collecting items for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. A list of items can be found below. The items can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Mobile Command Center on the Square or the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
lakercountry.com
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury
Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
k105.com
Beaver Dam woman facing DUI, drug charge after trying to drive through high water
A Beaver Dam woman is facing DUI and drug charges after attempting to drive through high water. On Thursday night at approximately 9:45, a vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Brooklyn P. Gossett “proceeded to drive through high waters on Hwy 62 west in Beaver Dam,” according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged by federal grand jury for illegal possession of machine gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a machine gun. According to a news release, 31-year-old William Thompson possessed a machine gun, a Glock Switch without a serial number and another firearm on June 16, 2022. Thompson was previously...
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
westkentuckystar.com
Four arrested during drug trafficking bust
Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...
k105.com
More stolen equipment returned to Falls of Rough Fire Department
More of the over $10,000 in equipment stolen from the Falls of Rough Fire Department has been recovered. Grayson County Deputy Sean Fentress returned the pilfered equipment to Fire Chief David Mercer on Saturday afternoon. Mercer said the recovered equipment included turnout boots, hand tools, chain saws, and coolers among other items.
Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart. According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver […]
k105.com
Fiscal Court: Possible road closure, asbestos removal, detention center bumps starting pay
Grayson County magistrates on Tuesday voted to begin the process of discontinuing a roadway, approved a company for asbestos removal from the old hospital and agreed to increase the starting pay at the Grayson County Detention Center. Closing roadway. The only resident on Barnett Road, a .156 mile lane off...
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge Circuit Court-Division 1
8/3/2022—Division 1 of Breckinridge Circuit Court with Judge Bruce Butler met Wednesday. Tinna Engler Jones, 51, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree criminal mischief and menacing. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 19. Patrick W. Stout, 38, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth),...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
