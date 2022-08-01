ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Living with a disability is something to flex about at St. Madeleine Sophie's Center

CBS 8
CBS 8
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Quinceñeras make a return following pandemic pause

SAN DIEGO — Quinceñeras are one of the most celebrated birthdays for young girls who are turning 15. It’s a coming-of-age celebration that marks a milestone in a young girl’s life. The tradition is celebrated mainly in the Hispanic culture. It's seen throughout Latin America, the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
El Cajon, CA
Local
California Health
El Cajon, CA
Society
sdvoice.info

The Community Celebrates the Grand Opening of Valencia Pointe

Mayor Todd Gloria, Nick Manchione, San Diego County Agency Director and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of the Health, Housing, and Human Services Agency, David Estrella, San Diego County Director of Housing and Community Development Services joined CRP Affordable Housing and development partners E. Smith & Company, MAAC Project, and MirKa Development in a grand opening of Valencia Pointe, an impressive 102 unit affordable housing development in the O’Farrell neighborhood of Southeastern San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Gibson
San Diego Business Journal

Oceanside-based Pet Wellness Company Continues Growth

It’s a dog’s paradise at the headquarters of , an environmentally and socially conscious pet products company that moved to Oceanside from Irvine in the fall of 2020. A gated mini dog park built at its digs off Oceanside Boulevard is a popular spot for employees’ dogs, and inside the building, there are plenty of containers filled with dog treats, several plush dog beds, toys, bones and bowls of cool water.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY EXPANDS SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE LEAVING JAIL AND RETURNING TO THEIR COMMUNITIES

August 1, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego was awarded $6 million in Proposition 47 grant funding that will be used to help people returning to their communities after serving time in County jails. The financial support is earmarked for those leaving custody who have a history of behavioral health needs and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The County will also leverage an additional $4 million for a total program of $10 million.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Flex#Charity#St Madeleine Sophie
CBS 8

43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at Helen Woodward Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — "Beaglemania" is taking San Diego and the nation by storm. Starting Wednesday, 43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at the Helen Woodward Animal Center. The dogs were among the 4,000 beagles seized in July from Envigo RMS in Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States rescued the dogs after the company was accused by the Department of Justice of committing 70 violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Chula Vista Lemon Festival | Aug 13, 2022

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Join CBS 8 at the 25th Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista!. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 11 AM to 6 PM in downtown Chula Vista. Chula Vista was once known as the “Lemon Capitol of the World.” and on Saturday, Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Charities
Lodging

Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center

Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Back to school shopping? Check out the Rock Thrift Store

POINT LOMA (KUSI) – Back to School is right around the corner and school supplies and new clothes are EXPENSIVE!. A great way to save money is by buying items at the Rock Thrift Store including tops, dresses, backpacks and shoes. From backpacks to clothing, even items to decorate dorm rooms, the Rock Thrift Store is a great place to get your Back to School needs on a budget.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Building Housing for the Missing Middle and Seniors

Is building an affordable housing project in San Diego’s Cortez neighborhood that will target renters who earn too much to qualify for most subsidized housing developments but too little to pay market-rate rents. “This project provides affordable housing to middle income individuals and lower income individuals alike,” said Cristina...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy