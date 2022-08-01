Living with a disability is something to flex about at St. Madeleine Sophie's Center

www.cbs8.com
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Quinceñeras make a return following pandemic pause
SAN DIEGO — Quinceñeras are one of the most celebrated birthdays for young girls who are turning 15. It’s a coming-of-age celebration that marks a milestone in a young girl’s life. The tradition is celebrated mainly in the Hispanic culture. It's seen throughout Latin America, the...
NBC San Diego
Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help
Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in. "It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said...
Voiceof San Diego
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
Residents oppose proposed bathroom at Carmel Mission Park
A group of neighbors is pushing back against the city's plan to install a new comfort station at Carmel Mission Park in Carmel Valley.
Sunday Breakfast Society Heading to Chula Vista
New Breakfast and Brunch Spot to Open in Eastlake Area
fox5sandiego.com
Chula Vista is home to an incredible park that’s the first of its kind
Mata is taking you to Veterans Park in Chula Vista. It is home to the country’s first fully adaptive playground, allowing both kids and adults with limitations to live their lives to the fullest.
pacificsandiego.com
Free state park passes can be checked out at public libraries across the county
San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out. San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out like a book. Library card holders can place a parks pass on hold through...
sdvoice.info
The Community Celebrates the Grand Opening of Valencia Pointe
Mayor Todd Gloria, Nick Manchione, San Diego County Agency Director and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of the Health, Housing, and Human Services Agency, David Estrella, San Diego County Director of Housing and Community Development Services joined CRP Affordable Housing and development partners E. Smith & Company, MAAC Project, and MirKa Development in a grand opening of Valencia Pointe, an impressive 102 unit affordable housing development in the O’Farrell neighborhood of Southeastern San Diego.
Paddle out honors the legacies of those who live on through others
Dozens united at La Jolla Shores Sunday morning for a cause. A paddle out was held to thank and honor those participating the Donate Life Transplant Games that are underway in San Diego.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
San Diego Business Journal
Oceanside-based Pet Wellness Company Continues Growth
It’s a dog’s paradise at the headquarters of , an environmentally and socially conscious pet products company that moved to Oceanside from Irvine in the fall of 2020. A gated mini dog park built at its digs off Oceanside Boulevard is a popular spot for employees’ dogs, and inside the building, there are plenty of containers filled with dog treats, several plush dog beds, toys, bones and bowls of cool water.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY EXPANDS SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE LEAVING JAIL AND RETURNING TO THEIR COMMUNITIES
August 1, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego was awarded $6 million in Proposition 47 grant funding that will be used to help people returning to their communities after serving time in County jails. The financial support is earmarked for those leaving custody who have a history of behavioral health needs and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The County will also leverage an additional $4 million for a total program of $10 million.
43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at Helen Woodward Wednesday
SAN DIEGO — "Beaglemania" is taking San Diego and the nation by storm. Starting Wednesday, 43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at the Helen Woodward Animal Center. The dogs were among the 4,000 beagles seized in July from Envigo RMS in Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States rescued the dogs after the company was accused by the Department of Justice of committing 70 violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
News 8 KFMB
Chula Vista Lemon Festival | Aug 13, 2022
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Join CBS 8 at the 25th Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista!. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 11 AM to 6 PM in downtown Chula Vista. Chula Vista was once known as the “Lemon Capitol of the World.” and on Saturday, Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history.
Millete to appear for deposition to decide guardianship of kids
The order from SD Superior Court Judge approves a request from the sister of May "Maya" Millete to compel Larry Millete to appear for an interview in the case to decide who will get guardianship.
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
Lodging
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
kusi.com
Back to school shopping? Check out the Rock Thrift Store
POINT LOMA (KUSI) – Back to School is right around the corner and school supplies and new clothes are EXPENSIVE!. A great way to save money is by buying items at the Rock Thrift Store including tops, dresses, backpacks and shoes. From backpacks to clothing, even items to decorate dorm rooms, the Rock Thrift Store is a great place to get your Back to School needs on a budget.
San Diego Business Journal
Building Housing for the Missing Middle and Seniors
Is building an affordable housing project in San Diego’s Cortez neighborhood that will target renters who earn too much to qualify for most subsidized housing developments but too little to pay market-rate rents. “This project provides affordable housing to middle income individuals and lower income individuals alike,” said Cristina...
National Night Out events planned Tuesday throughout San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Community gatherings are planned across San Diego County Tuesday and Tuesday evening as residents gather with police officers, sheriff's deputies and various other authorities as part of the annual National Night Out crime-prevention event. The event began nearly four decades ago as a take-back-the-streets campaign led...
