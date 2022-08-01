ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

The South’s Woodstock?

This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Entertainment
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Earnhardt Jr. and Sun Drop Reunite for Historic Late Model Run at North Wilkesboro

It’s official. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the late model competitors at North Wilkesboro Speedway later this month. Today, the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed he’ll race a JR Motorsports entry in CARS Tour action during North Wilkesboro’s Racetrack Revival on Wednesday, Aug. 31. And he’ll do it with a familiar number and partner, dusting off the famed No. 3 and reuniting with iconic soda Sun Drop for the event.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake measured near Blowing Rock last night

Update – The United States Geological Society has updated the quake from a 1.8 to 2.1 magnitude as was posted in the original article. An earthquake near Blowing Rock was recorded late last night. The 2.1 quake was centered at 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock and 6.3 miles southeast of Boone at 11:22 pm, according to the United States Geological Society.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Watson
Mount Airy News

Surry County fair starts Friday

The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
Charlotte Stories

Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility

(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
elizabethton.com

Butler man dies in motorcycle accident

A Butler man was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle. The accident took place mid-afternoon. on Highway 19E near 1st Avenue, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Gregory Hunter Maney was riding a Honda motorcycle and had stopped at a stop sign on First...
BUTLER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Doc Watson Day#Boone Residents#Muscian
Mount Airy News

Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak

Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Magnitude 2.1 earthquake reported near Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was reported near Blowing Rock early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake happened around 12:22 a.m. around 5km north-northeast of Blowing Rock at a depth of 2.1 km. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, there were no […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group

At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 718 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Forest City, or 5 miles west of Polkville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Bostic, Thermal City, Sunshine, Union Mills and Shingle Hollow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WJBF

Update in Simon Powell murder investigation

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has released an update in the Simon Powell death investigation. Investigators have learned that Crystal Simmons, who was wanted in the murder trial, is currently in jail in Alabama on unrelated charges. Investigators with BCSO will be speaking with her soon. Randall Johnson, who was wanted […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy