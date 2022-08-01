Alachua County man arrested after hitting a woman

www.wcjb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
The BTS of the making of “Black on Black” hosted by Rachel Rochester.Ameena WilcoxLake City, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
WCJB
Gainesville man leads officers on a chase in stolen vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. Gainesville Police Department officers spotted Tahj Green, 18, driving a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. When officers tried to pull him over, Green sped away. Officers say...
WCJB
Three men arrested after leading Columbia County deputies on a chase
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested three men who deputies say robbed a store and led them on a vehicle pursuit. Deputies arrested Travice Davis, 33, Kelvin Hubbard, 33, and Trenese Brown, 31 after leading deputies on a chase after attempting a traffic stop. Deputies gave chase...
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
alachuachronicle.com
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Human skeletal remains found in woods behind Ocala warehouse, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A human skull was found in the woods behind a warehouse in Ocala Wednesday, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officials responded to a call about the discovery near the 1600 block of SW 17th shortly before 5 a.m. "The remains were initially found by homeless people...
WCJB
OPD investigates skeletal remains
MCSO detective busts secret fishing games operation in Citra. Putnam County Sherriff's Office rescues pilot after plane crash. MCFR crews battle bus fire on I-75 in Marion County. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Missing 13-year-old Isabella...
7 men arrested after noise complaint leads to cockfighting event in Citrus County, deputies say
Seven men were arrested after a noise complaint led deputies to a cockfighting event in Citrus County on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.
WCJB
Man hospitalized and suspect at large after a shooting in NE Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 2:45 pm on Tuesday at 1024 NE 24th St. in Gainesville. A neighbor called 911 to report that a man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local trauma center. Gainesville Fire...
mycbs4.com
Driver dies in head-on car crash in Levy County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver died in a car accident early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in Levy County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a pickup truck was traveling south on SR 121, while a sedan was traveling north. The pickup truck traveled across the center...
WCJB
Citrus County man was injured in a crash in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a man from Citrus County was badly hurt after a crash in Dunnellon Tuesday afternoon. A construction front-end loader was working near CR 40 and Ohio St. Troopers say a speeding motorcycle crashed into the side of the vehicle around 3:15...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight people were arrested on warrants after an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office into an illegal cockfighting operation. On Saturday, deputies, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the helicopter unit, and Marion County Animal Control searched a property on Northwest 44th Avenue in Ocala.
WCJB
Levy County crash kills one driver, leaves another with injuries
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Williston. State troopers say a 52-year-old man was driving a truck south on State Road 121 around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say he swerved across the road where he hit a...
WCJB
Drug ring busted in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him. He was sentenced to 300 months. The other members of the group got sentences...
WCJB
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man accused of stealing pickup truck with child in back seat
A 39-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with a child in the back seat. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Circle K gas station located at 5182 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle.
WCJB
Live Oak man killed in single vehicle crash
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning while driving on County Road 250. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 60-year-old man was headed east on the county road near 167th Road around midnight. His car veered off the roadway...
Baker County deputies working around the clock to find who is responsible for killing two friends
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Baker County deputies are searching for the person who shot and killed two local men, Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas. People close to Thomas said the two were best friends. In a press conference on Tuesday, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said the two may have...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue will have a push-in ceremony for the new heavy rescue unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a push-in ceremony for the Alachua County Fire Rescue on Tuesday. It will be for the new heavy rescue unit. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. It will be located at station 23 on 1600 Fort Clark Blvd in Gainesville. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
