Motorcyclist Killed in North Haven Crash

Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this time, […]
Police: Man seriously hurt when car slams into Guilford barn
GUILFORD — A man was seriously injured when the car he was driving went off the road and slammed into a barn, police said. According to Police Chief Butch Hyatt, the crash happened Tuesday in the 5000-block of Durham Road. The driver was heading north when the vehicle crossed over the lane for southbound traffic and struck the building, which is close to the road, Hyatt said.
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash: Fairfield PD
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash that involved a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road. An eyewitness at the scene stated […]
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
Police: Cars crash on Route 8 in Harwinton while avoiding wrong-way driver
HARWINTON — Two drivers collided on Route 8 while trying to avoid a wrong-way vehicle, according to state police. There were no reported injuries from the crash. The wrong-way car was not involved in the collision, police said in an email Wednesday. Dispatchers with Troop L in Litchfield received...
Three families displaced in Hartford Albany Avenue fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families were displaced following a fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning, police said. The Hartford Fire Department said crews responded to 1483 Albany Ave. just after 7 a.m. in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood and found a fire on the second and third floor. Crews worked to extinguish […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
Police: Wallingford resident killed in North Haven crash
NORTH HAVEN — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with another vehicle Saturday, according to police. In a Facebook post, police said officers responded Saturday evening “to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle.”. Information about the time and location of the...
Man killed in Hartford shooting
Hartford police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. Late Monday night, police were dispatched to the area of Brook and Winter Streets after receiving a notification of shots fired.
New Haven Moped Driver Killed In Crash, Police Say
A 35-year-old Connecticut man driving a moped was killed during a crash with a Nissan. The crash took place in New Haven around 5:40 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. When officers responded to the scene, located between Adeline Street and Printers Lane, they found the driver...
Duo Charged With Assaulting Milford Officers, Police Say
A Connecticut duo was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers and resisting arrest after a bar closed and they attempted to reenter. The incident took place in Milford at the Stonebridge Restaurant around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31. Police were near Stonebridge to assist with bar closing when officers noticed Dinsdale...
Car on Top of Vehicles After Crash in New Haven
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car is on top of other vehicles. No additional information is immediately available.
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
