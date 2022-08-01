Sue L. Robinson fumbles Deshaun Watson ruling with meager six-game suspension

www.sportingnews.com
Related
Complex
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision
Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News
With Sue L. Robinson's decision on Monday, its official; Baker Mayfield won't be facing the man the Browns brought in to replace him in Week 1. At the Panthers post-practice media session, Mayfield was asked about Deshaun Watson's suspension and the potential of playing against a Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland team.
John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling. Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by an independent arbitrator. The Ravens head coach didn't say much about Watson, but...
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge Blames NFL's Past as Reason for Deshaun Watson's Minor Suspension
The NFL has set a precedent, and is now looking to overcome it.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson suspension news
After a long decision-making process, the NFL has officially suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL suspended Watson for six games after multiple women filed a total of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The women, whom Watson hired for massages, each accused Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
Haslams make statement on Deshaun Watson's suspension
The Cleveland Browns hope that they have some certainty with QB Deshaun Watson now that Judge Sue Robinson has rendered her decision. The six-game suspension could be appealed by the NFL leading to a stronger punishment. For now, Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022 season returning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
FOX Sports
Jacoby Brissett to take QB lead for Browns in Deshaun Watson's absence
A little over a month after Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing on whether the quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson handed down her judgment regarding Watson and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Early Monday, Robinson's ruling was to suspend Watson for six games. That...
Watson settles 3 lawsuits very early Monday, 1 remains
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson looks to be wrapping up as much as possible related to the allegations made against him. What started as over 20 lawsuits became just four when many were settled almost two months ago. Monday, Judge Sue Robinson is expected to make her decision known after...
Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Ready For NFL Season
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver is ready for the 2022 NFL season. Skriver, a veteran model, has long been a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. The popular model's Instagram feed is full of Raiders pictures throughout the NFL season. Skriver can't wait for kickoff. "Summer in San Diego....
Sporting News
What is NFL Plus? Everything to know about the new streaming option for 2022 games
Following the trend of so many companies before, the NFL has rebranded NFL Game Pass into NFL+, a service for fans to rewatch games and crunch game film, among other league-related content. The biggest change from Game Pass to NFL+ is that the league is folding free local game live-streaming...
Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.
Comments / 0