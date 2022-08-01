Maine reports 2nd case of monkeypox

wgan.com
Maine sports betting law in effect soon but wagering still months away
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) Native American tribes in Maine are going to have to wait months, possibly more than a year, before sports betting begins in the state. The law adopted by state lawmakers goes into effect on Aug. 8, but the executive director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit said it could take until January 2024 to get rules sorted out.
Police ask for public’s help finding wanted man seen in Maine
Police say a wanted man considered armed and dangerous may be in Maine. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire said Tuesday they were searching for Peter Curtis. He’s wanted in connection with an abduction last week. The victim was not hurt and was returned home safe, according to CBS News.
Pingree, EPA announce $19.7 million investment in Maine Brownfields
Today in Portland, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, EPA Regional Administrator David Cash, and Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim announced a $19.7 million investment to help clean up and develop Brownfields in Maine. This is part of a greatly increased Brownfields investment in New England this year made...
Jonathan Sahrbeck
Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck joins Matt for his monthly appearance on what’s going on in Cumberland County. We award our Caller Of The Week to Dan from Saco, brought to you by Luxolo Financial. Helping you confidently…. Friday, July 29, 2022. Former Governor Paul LePage. Former Governor...
Police locate juvenile who escaped custody in Bangor area
UPDATE: Police say Devyn was located in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Police in Bangor are searching for a 15-year-old girl who escaped from the custody of another department. Bangor Police said Wednesday the juvenile escaped custody Tuesday evening while in Bangor and is missing. The juvenile, Devyn Austin, is 5′ 3″...
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough crash
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle shut down Route 114 in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. Scarborough police say they responded to the crash near the Nonesuch Golf Course at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. They said a motor vehicle was turning left and collided with the motorcycle that was heading south. The...
Portland’s Riverton Trolley Park to expand after 100 years
Today, The City of Portland announced the expansion of the historic Riverton Trolley Park. In a press release, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin says that the City’s Land Bank Commission has added a new parcel of land to expand the park. Grondin says the new park space provides significant wildlife...
Auburn’s newest police K-9 makes first apprehension
Early Monday morning, the Auburn Police Department’s newest K-9 began his watch. K-9 Brick was called into action at 12:25 AM on Monday when emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in distress. Officers located the citizen at 514 Turner Street, where she reported that she had...
Police searching for man accused of crashing into Old Town home and fleeing the scene
Police are looking for a man who they say crashed his pickup truck into a house in Old Town and then fled the scene. Police say 57-year-old Roger Eldridge of Greenbush was behind the wheel when he crashed his pickup truck into an Old Town police radar and then a home on Stillwater Avenue. No one inside the home was hurt.
