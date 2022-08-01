Man Arrested After Three Hour Standoff In Brevator Township

www.fox21online.com
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
Gas station customer shoots and kills robbery suspect on ‘violent crime spree’
A Missouri customer at a convenience store in St Charles shot and killed a man suspected of being responsible for a string of armed robberies across the city. Early on Saturday morning, authorities received their first call about a 26-year-old man who had entered a Mobile on the Run convenience store near the 1400 block of S Fifth Street and had held a knife to the clerk’s throat while he reportedly robbed her, police said in a statement on Facebook.
Woman Awakens From Two-Year Coma, Identifies Brother as Alleged Attacker
A West Virginia woman has woken up from a two-year coma and identified her brother as the man who allegedly attacked her at her home in June 2020. Prior to this development, per a report from regional outlet MetroNews, the assumption had been that the case in question was going to be left unsolved. This month, however, local law enforcement were notified by someone at a regional long-term care facility that the woman—Wanda Palmer—had awakened.
Tennessee authorities probe arrest that left man beaten, bloodied
Video shows police officers striking Brandon Calloway with a baton after chasing him into his home when he fled a traffic stop. WMC's Bria Bolden reports.July 21, 2022.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Man Said 'That Felt Good' After Allegedly Beating Retired Nurse To Death, According To Authorities
Isaac Heath stands accused of murdering his neighbor Eileen Schnitker, a retired nurse who loved animals. A Missouri man is accused of stabbing and beating an elderly neighbor to death with a baseball bat, then expressing glee over the slaying. Isaac Heath, 31, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed...
Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'
Daryl Jones claimed that Kristy Jefferson, who was found dismembered and decomposing in a fridge placed in the hallway by his apartment, climbed into the appliance "on her own." A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend was found dismembered and decaying in an abandoned refrigerator by his apartment has claimed that she...
Neighbor of Black man in Minneapolis shot by police berates protesters: 'This is not OK!'
A Minneapolis mother of two was seen on video confronting protesters who gathered outside of an apartment building where a Black man, Andrew "Teckle" Sundberg, was shot and killed by police last Thursday. "This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. This is not okay," the mother,...
Washington, DC police arrest 14-year-old suspect in connection with 7 area carjackings
A 14-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a series of carjackings in Washington, D.C., that started more than a month ago. The suspect, who remains unidentified because of his age, is accused of seven carjackings in total from June 13 to July 18, police said. In each alleged...
Minn. Police Worried They 'Might Not' Find 6-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing After Mother's Death
Officials in Minnesota are concerned they may not be able to locate Elle Ragin, a 6-year-old girl who disappeared around the same time her mother was found dead at their home on Saturday. "We are still extremely hopeful," Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said at a press conference Tuesday, according...
Ohio man arrested for raping, impregnating 10-year-old girl
A 27-year-old Ohio man confessed to raping 10-year-old girl. Gershon Fuentes is under arrest and being charged with the rape of a child under the age of 13. The 10-year-old had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion since her home state of Ohio has a new ban on the procedure after six weeks. July 13, 2022.
Derek Chauvin Receives Federal Sentencing For George Floyd's Murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison on federal civil rights charges more than two years after George Floyd's murder, CNN reports. On Thursday (July 7), a federal judge announced that Chauvin was sentenced to 252 months in prison for his role...
Man Saying Anti-Trumpers Set His Truck Alight Did it Himself: Officials
A Minnesota man has been indicted after he allegedly staged an arson attack at his home. According to ABC5, the U.S. Attorney's Office has claimed Denis Vladimirovich Molla, 29, staged the fire at his Brooklyn Center camper in September 2020. Authorities have since charged Molla with two counts of wire...
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Four minors come forward in fatal beating of 73-year-old man
Four of the seven minors seen on surveillance camera video during the fatal beating of James Lambert have come forward to talk with police. Two of the teens have been accused of murder. WCAU’s Leah Uko reports.July 14, 2022.
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Fight among neighbors ends with car driven straight into man’s home, Florida cops say
A man accused of “driving erratically” by his neighbors responded to the criticism by driving into a neighbor’s home — which prompted a homeowner to shoot at him, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. No one was hurt, but the driver and...
‘Not a George Floyd Situation’: Minneapolis mother confronts BLM protesters after recent police killing
A Minneapolis mother confronted protesters who gathered outside her home in support of a man shot dead by police after he reportedly fired several shots at her home as she was making dinner for her children. A video of the mother, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, 24, posted by KARE 11 reporter Deevon...
Man accused of fatally stabbing teen and wounding 4 adults who were tubing down Wisconsin river
A 17-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded when a man stabbed them Saturday as the group was tubing down the Apple River, a Wisconsin sheriff said. The 52-year-old suspect is from nearby Minnesota, as was the victim who died, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson told reporters, including NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis, at a news conference Saturday. Neither was identified Saturday.
Ohio Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband In Front Of His Children
An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison after feds say he cyberstalked his girlfriend’s ex-husband and then gunned him down in front of his children. Sterling Roberts, 39, was found guilty in March for the shooting death of Robert Caldwell, according to the Department of Justice. Officials said that on Aug. 15, 2017, Roberts “executed” Caldwell as the victim crossed a parking lot following a counseling appointment in Riverside, Ohio.
