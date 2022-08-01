HPD warning residents of false officer phone scam

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies in Jones County and emergency responders managed to help revive a man from a suspected overdose overnight Tuesday. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive 42-year-old man lying in the driveway and possibly not breathing at a home on State Route 184 in the Powers community around midnight.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO