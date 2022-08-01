HPD warning residents of false officer phone scam

www.wdam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Deputies, medical responders revive man from suspected overdose in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies in Jones County and emergency responders managed to help revive a man from a suspected overdose overnight Tuesday. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive 42-year-old man lying in the driveway and possibly not breathing at a home on State Route 184 in the Powers community around midnight.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted in grand larceny case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a wanted man. According to HPD, Demarcus Bolton, 29, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for grand larceny. Bolton is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred at Lincoln Road, on July 14, 2022. He is accused of stealing...
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive 42 year old male laying in the driveway and possibly not breathing at a residence on Highway 184 in the Powers Community overnight at midnight. Emergency medical responders from Powers Fire & Rescue and medics from EMServ...
WDAM-TV
Man wanted for sale of a controlled substance turns self in
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted man is now in custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Jimmy L. Kennedy, of the Sheeplo community in Forrest County, turned himself in Sunday in connection with the 12NET round-up conducted on Friday. Kennedy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an unidentified burglary suspect caught on security camera. The suspect, a white male, reportedly stole items from the Trace Road and Highway 15 North area of Jones County. A ring security camera from a home...
WDAM-TV
FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter. Brittney Brady, 23, is scheduled to make her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court. According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA...
WDAM-TV
Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A second person is under arrest in a child neglect investigation stemming from the death of a five-month-old infant. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three counts of felony child neglect in connection to the murder investigation of a five-month-old child, which occurred on Sunday, July 31.
Neighbors warned of donation scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about another money scam in the area. According to Hattiesburg police, the scammer calls individuals posing as a law enforcement officer and asks for donations or money. Neighbors have reported the scammer calls from phone number (662)-500-0266. Police said the department is not seeking funds in any […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and seized a large number of Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin on Monday. Narcotics agents with LCSO executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. The search warrant was in relation to two separate reports of overdoses within...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall police crackdown on drivers who continue to ignore traffic laws
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department plans to beef up traffic patrol. Police Chief Elsie Cowart said people are ignoring speed limits and taking risks. She said people are running stop signs and driving too fast, putting themselves and others in danger. In addition, residents are concerned about...
WDAM-TV
Man found guilty of murder, possession of weapon by a felon in Lamar Co.
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A verdict has been handed down after a two-day murder trial in Lamar County. On Tuesday, 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announced that 42-year-old Jason Foy Crutchfield was found guilty by a Lamar County Jury of the charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Mississippi woman killed Tuesday morning in wreck
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday. Katelyn Baker, 23, was killed when the 2018 GMC Yukon north she was driving on Highway 11 in Pearl River County veered off the road and collided with a tree. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 9:45 Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun...
WDAM-TV
$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter. Brittney Brady, 23, made her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court. According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA paramedics to...
WDAM-TV
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect wanted in the Fast Stop robbery and aggravated assault investigation has turned herself in. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso, surrendered herself to the sheriff’s department Monday morning. Dean is being charged with...
WDAM-TV
Palmers Crossing group asks county supervisors to fund CIT training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Less than three weeks after a deputy-involved shooting, community leaders request the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to fund more training on how to interact with mental health patients. On July 14, four Forrest County deputies tried to serve a civil commitment warrant on 45-year-old Maurice McCarthy...
WDAM-TV
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Perry County Monday has been identified, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, says 64-year-old David Bennett, of Petal, has been identified as the victim of the crash on State Route 29.
WDAM-TV
Fast Stop shooting/robbery suspect denied bond
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager facing a pair of felony charges linked to the robbery of a Fast Stop in Jones County last week was denied bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court. Calling him a “threat to society,” Judge David Lyons returned Carmelo...
WDAM-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was injured Tuesday after being involved in a rollover crash in Jones County. According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on Lower Myrick Road near Orange Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. The crash was recorded on surveillance video...
WDAM-TV
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday at around 9:45 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2018 GMC Yukon driven by 23-year-old Katelyn Marie Baker of Seminary was traveling north on Highway 11. At some point, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree.
Comments / 0