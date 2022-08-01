ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Biden honors Nichelle Nichols, a trailblazer who 'redefined what is possible'

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljPam_0h0Wl13E00

President Biden celebrated the "inspiring" life of Nichelle Nichols in a poignant statement Sunday after the beloved "Star Trek" actor died at age 89 .

"In Nichelle Nichols, our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what is possible for Black Americans and women," the statement read .

"A daughter of a working-class family from Illinois, she first honed her craft as an actor and singer in Chicago before touring the country and the world performing with the likes of Duke Ellington and giving life to the words of James Baldwin."

The president was among many prominent figures who paid tribute this weekend to the small-screen icon , who broke barriers with her seminal performance as Lt. Uhura — communications officer of the Starship Enterprise — in the original "Star Trek" TV series.

"During the height of the Civil Rights Movement, she shattered stereotypes to become the first Black woman to act in a major role on a primetime television show with her groundbreaking portrayal of Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek," Biden continued in his eulogy.

"With a defining dignity and authority, she helped tell a central story that reimagined scientific pursuits and discoveries. And she continued this legacy by going on to work with NASA to empower generations of Americans from every background to reach for the stars and beyond."

Also among those who honored Nichols on Sunday were NASA, "Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter and several members of the "Star Trek" family — including the original Sulu (George Takei) and Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Lt. Uhura in the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

"Our nation is forever indebted to inspiring artists like Nichelle Nichols," Biden said, "who show us a future where unity, dignity, and respect are cornerstones of every society."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
CBS DFW

Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking "Star Trek" star, dies at age 89

Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Uhura on "Star Trek" in a groundbreaking role for Black actresses before going on to help recruit people of color and women for NASA in real life, has died, her representatives confirmed to CBS News. She was 89."I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," her son, Kyle Johnson, posted on Nichols' official Facebook page. Nichols died of natural causes, according to Johnson."Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Deadline

Zoe Saldana Mourns The Loss Of “True Star” Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Zoe Saldana is mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday at the age of 89. Nichols portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original Star Trek series and its film sequels, a character Saldana would also bring to life in the 2009 film Star Trek and its two sequels. “We have lost a true star- a unique artist who was ahead of her time always,” Saldana captioned a photo of Nichols via Instagram on Monday. “She’s an icon, an activist and most importantly an amazing woman- who blazed a trail that has shown...
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Lynda Carter
Person
James Baldwin
Person
George Takei
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star

Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trailblazer#Black Americans#The Civil Rights Movement
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies

Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
380K+
Followers
66K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy