Driest July in England since 1935 - Met Office

Time Out Global
A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow
Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
Flash floods hit part of the country leaving cars submerged – after driest July since 1935
FLASH floods struck part of the country yesterday and left cars submerged - after the driest July since 1935. Up to 4.5in fell across parts of the Lake District in just 24 hours whilst north Wales saw as much as 3.5in. But the south remained bone dry as fears of...
Heatwave: Drought and searing temperatures expected in Europe and UK
Another heatwave is building across southwestern Europe, with the UK on course for soaring temperatures from this weekend, according to forecasters.Temperatures in the UK will rise into the 30s, and experts warned little rain was on the horizon to ease the record dry spell currently underway since the last heatwave which pushed temperatures over 40C for the first time in history.The Met Office’s Annie Shuttleworth told The Independent that “very warm air” across continental Europe means temperatures could be 10C higher than average in some areas.“Whilst not as extreme as recent heatwaves, persistent above average temperatures across much of...
UK weather: Britons face tropical conditions as 29C heat followed by heavy rain
Parts of England will see highs of 29C today as the Met Office warns of heavy rainfall in other parts of the country. The Met Office has said south east England can expect hot, sunny and dry weather in the coming days following highs of 30C in London on Tuesday. In southern England, the mercury could reach 29C on Wednesday and remain in the high 20s through to Thursday, while temperatures in northern parts of England and Scotland are likely to remain warm but will drop to just above 20C.Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said it would be “very...
'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
Extreme heat is baking a country woefully unprepared for the climate crisis
Heat waves across multiple continents have dashed records, threatened public health and bucked infrastructure, in what scientists say are signs of the climate crisis' impact on day-to-day weather.
Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Extreme Heat Continues Its March Across Western Europe
LONDON — The weather maps for Europe were blood red Sunday as heat that has been baking Spain and Italy and fanning fires in southwest France worked its way north toward Britain.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
Yes, Britain had a heatwave in 1976. No, it was nothing like the crisis we’re in now
I’m too young to remember the 1976 heatwave. But as a climate scientist, I’m tired of hearing about why it means we shouldn’t take the climate crisis seriously. 1976 was undeniably a hot summer. A really hot summer, in fact. Temperatures topped 32C (89.6F) somewhere in the UK for 15 days on the trot, climbing to a maximum of 35.9C on 3 July. But in many ways it was nothing like the heatwave we’re enduring right now.
What was Britain’s notorious heatwave of 1976 like?
Britain is currently sweltering in its second heatwave of the summer, with temperatures passing 30C on Monday and tipped to rise beyond 35C in southeast England on Sunday.The Met Office has issued an amber warning concerning the extreme heat forecast for the coming weekend and has warned that the phenomenon is likely to become a more regular occurrence by 2050 as a result of the climate crisis.While it is certainly scorching out there, the standard by which all British summers are judged remains June to August of 1976, when the UK reportedly recorded its hottest average temperature for more...
International Business Times
Heatwaves Increasing In India But Related Deaths Fall
Temperatures during India's monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said on Wednesday, but it added heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years. India suffered its hottest March in more than a century this year and temperatures were unusually...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
Weather tracker: monsoon rains sweep India and Pakistan
Further heavy rainfall forecast after deadly lightning strikes and flooding last week
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
UK to see ‘fresher’ days before more heat at the weekend
The UK can expect cooler and “fresher” days for the rest of the week before high temperatures return into the weekend, according to forecasters.It comes after highs of 29.5C on Tuesday, recorded in Monks Wood, Cambridgeshire, and a peak of 26C at Fyvie Castle, in Aberdeenshire.Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the high 20s again across the south-east of England, with other parts of England and Wales seeing low-to-mid 20s and high teens or low 20s in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Thursday and Friday will bring temperatures in the low 20s to areas of England while northern parts of...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecasters Are in a Climate Culture War After the Highest Heatwave Recorded Last Month in England
During the recent severe temperatures, climate doubters have targeted TV weather forecasters. With forecasters trusted to ruin bank holidays with their predictions of precipitation or offer the good news of some soft summer sunshine, discussing the weather has long been a harmless British hobby. The Climate Cultural Conflict Intensifies for...
The Weather Channel
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows
A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
Nasa heat map reveals July’s dangerously high temperatures across all of US
A new map published by Nasa has revealed just how intense the heat was across the United States in July. The animated map, created using satellite data and climate modelling, is awash in dark red as brutally-high temperatures gripped the country from Texas to California and New York to Florida.The grim animation is a stark reminder of the rolling, dangerous heatwave that the US is facing this summer, a consequence of the worsening climate crisis.In July, practically the entire US saw above-average temperatures, Nasa reported. In total, more than 150 million people — nearly half the country — faced...
