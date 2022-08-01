Purdue Basketball: Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman to Play in Barcelona for USA East Coast

Purdue guards Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman will travel to Barcelona, Spain, to play against professional competition with the 2022 USA East Coast roster. The group will be led by Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jenson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball's rising junior guards Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman are among 14 college players that will travel to Barcelona, Spain, as part of the 2022 USA East Coast roster.

The team will spend seven days overseas to play in three games against professional competition from the Liga ACB of the Spanish basketball league system Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jenson headlines the group's coaching and development staff.

USA East Coast Basketball is taking part in the international competition to honor the 30th anniversary of the 1992 USA Dream Team's performance at the Olympic Games.

Morton and Newman will practice with the rest of the roster at Columbia University in New York City on Monday and Tuesday before leaving for Barcelona on Tuesday night. Alongside the matchups, the team will also take part in sightseeing as well as a series of commemorative games and activities.

Last season, Morton appeared in all 37 games for the Boilermakers while averaging 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Newman appeared in 25 games with one start and recorded 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.

The duo is poised to play big roles under coach Matt Painter during the upcoming 2022-23 season, and their experience overseas will surely prove beneficial to their development heading into the year.

2022 USA East Coast Team Barcelona Roster

No. 0: Benny Williams, Foward, Syracuse

No. 1: Jaylen Banks, Guard, Duke

No. 2: Ethan Morton, Guard, Purdue

No. 3: KJ Simpson, Guard, Colorado

No. 4: Cinque Stephens, Guard, NYU

No. 5: Brandon Newman, Guard, Purdue

No. 7: John Hugley IV, Forward, Pittsburgh

No. 9: Logan Alters, Guard, California

No. 11: Alyn Breed, Guard, Providence

No. 12: Jaden Bobbett, Guard, Middelberry College

No. 14: Shamir Bogues, Guard, Tarleton State

No. 15: Jarrett Hensley, Forward, Cincinnati

No. 22: JR Konieczny, Guard, Notre Dame

No. 33: Rafael Castro, Forward, Providence

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

CARSEN EDWARDS SIGNS WITH TURKISH TEAM: Carsen Edwards is headed to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce after a short stint with the Detroit Pistons last season. The former Purdue star will not get a chance to play with No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey in the NBA this upcoming season. CLICK HERE

Carsen Edwards is headed to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce after a short stint with the Detroit Pistons last season. The former Purdue star will not get a chance to play with No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey in the NBA this upcoming season. 5-STAR FORWARD XAVIER BOOKER COMMITS TO MICHIGAN STATE: Xavier Booker, a 2023 five-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Michigan State over Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and others. CLICK HERE

Big Ten Daily

AUG. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter

Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook