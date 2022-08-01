Orlando Brown Jr. Reports To Chiefs Training Camp; Team Still Eyeing Long-Term Deal

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. practiced with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday for the first time since they blew a big halftime lead to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. Brown signed his franchise tender on Monday after skipping the entire offseason program in the hopes of agreeing with the Chiefs on a long-term deal. When that didn’t materialize by the mid-July deadline, Brown declined to sign a deal worth about $16.7 million for this season until the Chiefs had concluded the first week of training camp. “There’s no hard feelings, period. I appreciate everyone in this building. They gave me an opportunity to play football at the highest level, and play left tackle,” Brown said. “I pride myself in being a team guy. I want to be there for these guys.” Brown is the first of two crucial pieces due in Chiefs camp this week. Veteran pass rusher Carlos Dunlap, who agreed last week to a deal worth up to $8 million for this season, reports Wednesday and should be on the field soon afterward.

