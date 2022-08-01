Orlando Brown Jr. Reports To Chiefs Training Camp; Team Still Eyeing Long-Term Deal

www.profootballrumors.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives update, shares thoughts on OT Ja'Wuan James
The Baltimore Ravens have added a few new faces at offensive tackle over the last few months. They signed free agent Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal while also drafting Daniel Faalele out of the University of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. One of...
NFL・
Albert Breer on Bears LB Roquan Smith contract extension: 'They definitely got a ways to go'
The Chicago Bears have been without star linebacker Roquan Smith for the first two weeks of training camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Tthe bigger concern is the status of contract negotiations between Smith and the team. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s gearing up for a big pay day.
Will Browns backup QB Jacoby Brissett be as successful as these past Cleveland backups?
Deshaun Watson will indeed play in 2022, unless the NFL decides otherwise, after the Browns quarterback was handed a six game suspension on Monday. Watson is accused of more than two dozen sexual misconduct allegations, but the jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, an independent arbitrator who heard the case, gave the former Pro Bowl quarterback a six-game suspension a month after the NFL was said to be pushing for an indefinite suspension.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses new leadership style
The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work during 2022 training camp. They kicked off practices last week, and have been getting in quality reps as they look to bounce back from a disappointing end to their 2021 campaign. After one of the first training camp practices of the year,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL・
International Business Times
Baltimore Ravens' Top 2022 Draft Pick Exits Training Camp Due To Rib Injury
The Baltimore Ravens are gunning for a Super Bowl appearance by the end of the 2022 NFL season, and hopes are high that they can successfully smash expectations after an injury-plagued 2021 run ended their hopes of at least a playoff appearance. However, their 14th overall pick in Notre Dame...
Yardbarker
Broncos Urged to Sign Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
In the wake of the season-ending ACL injury to starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, all eyes are on Denver Broncos HQ to see if the team might look outside the roster for possible replacements. If Denver were to look off-roster, the first name that comes to mind, for many, is...
saturdaytradition.com
David Ojabo ends holdout, signs rookie contract with Baltimore Ravens
David Ojabo has ended his holdout, landing his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. Ojabo – who continues to rehab an Achilles injury sustained during his draft preparation – is still unable to practice during Baltimore’s training camp. Nevertheless, he was selected 45th overall as a second-round pick of the Ravens during the 2022 NFL Draft.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chiefs' Brown makes practice debut; Dunlap due to arrive
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. practiced with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday for the first time since they blew a big halftime lead to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. Brown signed his franchise tender on Monday after skipping the entire offseason program in the hopes of agreeing with the Chiefs on a long-term deal. When that didn’t materialize by the mid-July deadline, Brown declined to sign a deal worth about $16.7 million for this season until the Chiefs had concluded the first week of training camp. “There’s no hard feelings, period. I appreciate everyone in this building. They gave me an opportunity to play football at the highest level, and play left tackle,” Brown said. “I pride myself in being a team guy. I want to be there for these guys.” Brown is the first of two crucial pieces due in Chiefs camp this week. Veteran pass rusher Carlos Dunlap, who agreed last week to a deal worth up to $8 million for this season, reports Wednesday and should be on the field soon afterward.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Comments / 0