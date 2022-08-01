Rhoda Martin

www.inkfreenews.com
Beverly Faubion
Beverly Jane Faubion, 81, New Paris, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in New Paris. She was born July 18, 1941. She married William Floyd “Bill” Faubion Jr. on June 13, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
David ‘Fuzz’ Wilfong
David W. “Fuzz” Wilfong, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his farm in South Whitley. He was born July 22, 1951. He is survived by his siblings, Rex (Sandra) Wilfong, Huntington, Donna (Jim) Baxter, South Whitley and Patricia (Warren) Harlan, Pierceton. Smith...
Kimberly Leed
Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
Gloria Martin
Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
Lowell Bollinger
Lowell Wade Bollinger, 89, North Manchester, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born Sep. 30, 1932. He is survived by his sons, Ty Martin Bollinger, Huntington Woods, Mich. and Steven Wade Bollinger, Ann Arbor, Mich.; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Hand and Christine (Stanley) Beery, both of North Manchester; and a granddaughter.
Ruth Campbell — PENDING
Ruth E. Campbell, 98, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Josophine Koontz
Josophine Koontz, 79, North Manchester, formerly of Sidney, died July 30, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 7, 1943. She married Kenneth Milton “Kenny” Koontz on Feb. 18, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Forrester (Debra) Asher,...
Ervin Mullet
Ervin J. Mullet, 92, Goshen, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen. He was born May 30, 1930. He married Bonnie Lou Pederson on Dec. 22, 1953; she survives. He is also survived by two children, Ronald H. (Anne) Mullet, Milford and Vicki L. (Lisa Kelly) Mullet, Seattle, Wash.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Metzler, Goshen.
Charles Lewallen — UPDATED
Charles W. “Chuck” Lewallen, 87, Syracuse, died at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. He was born May 29, 1935, in New Paris, to Walter G. and Vivian M. (Kammerdiener) Lewallen. He was a lifetime New Paris / Syracuse area resident...
Jerry L. Millington — PENDING
Jerry L. Millington, Warsaw, passed away at Lutheran Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 84. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Karen Myers
Karen (Noll) Myers, 73, Kendallville, formerly of Churubusco, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Kendallville. She was born March 1, 1949. She married Brad Myers on May 26, 1968; he preceded her in death. Karen is survived by two sons, Brian (Les Russell) Myers and Timothy (Terri) Myers; a daughter,...
Linda Fleck
Linda M. Fleck, 75, Plymouth, died at 7:59 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, in her home. She was born May 8, 1947. She married Dale E. Fleck on June 10, 1967; he preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her daughters, Beth Fish, Rochester and Jennifer Fleck, Pierceton; her...
James Salyer
James E. Salyer, 86, North Liberty, died July 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1935. He married Lillian R. Allsop on Aug. 13, 1955; she survives. He is also survived by their eight children, Wade (Bonnie) Salyer, Plymouth, Christine (Jeffrey) Houston, Plymouth, Sarah (Jeffrey) Sarber, Plymouth, Sherri Menefee, North Liberty, Linda (Jeffrey) Lewis, North Liberty, Amy (Kevin) Bonine, Culver, Melanie Salyer, North Liberty and Mindy (Alex Batiz) Salyer, Chicago; 16 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Harry Sherman
Harry C. Sherman, 72, Syracuse, died July 28, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born March 5, 1950. He married Patricia Cross in 1977; she survives. He is also survived by his only son, Lukas (Brenda) Sherman, New Paris; two grandchildren; and a sister, Arvilla (Lee) Brinkmeyer, Fairfield, Ohio.
Ace Cook — UPDATED
Ace Cody Cook, 29, Rochester, died at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He is survived by his guardian, Lori Fry, Rochester; foster parents, Carol and Dean Jenson, Rochester; and several sisters and brothers. Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Yerkes — UPDATED
Betty Jean Yerkes, 81, Warsaw, died at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Whitley County, to Barbara Madaline (Walters) King and Robert Riley King. Betty was a 1959 graduate of Sidney High School and then spent the rest of her life as a resident of Kosciusko and Wabash counties. She worked for many years at Heckman Bindery, North Manchester, as a computer formatter, and later she worked for a few years at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Betty was an avid reader and was content reading for hours. She will be dearly missed.
Paula Forkner
Paula Marie (Piechowicz) Forkner, 58, South Bend, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home in South Bend. Paula was born Nov. 5, 1963. She married James Forker; he preceded her in death. Paula is survived by her father, Jack Piechowicz; her children, Randy (Jessica) Zawacki, South Bend and Angel...
Theodore ‘Ted’ Hanes — PENDING
Theodore L. “Ted” Hanes, Claypool, died at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
Mary Trueblood — UPDATED
Mary Louise Trueblood, 73, Warsaw, died at 3:13 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 10, 1948. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Tristen Lortie) Trueblood, Warsaw. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vivian Reinhold
Vivian Marie (Loehmer) Reinhold, 78, Kewanna, died at 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Pulaski Healthcare, Winamac. She was born Nov. 29, 1943. She married David Reinhold; he survives. She is also survived by her son, Anthony James Owen, Indianapolis; brothers, Ralph (Ethel) Loehmer, Monterey, Raymond Loehmer, Portage, Daniel...
