FanDuel promo code starts August 2022 with a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000

www.mlive.com
Related
Underdog Fantasy Raises $35 Million Amid Push Into Sports Betting
Fantasy sports company Underdog Fantasy recently raised $35 million dollars in a Series B round co-led by BlackRock and Acies Investment, bringing the company's valuation to $485 million. Underdog offers a suite of fantasy football and basketball games that users can play for real money. Now, the company is planning to make a move into licensed sports betting. Jeremy Levine, president, chairman and founder of Underdog Fantasy, told Cheddar News' Closing Bell, “We're seeing a ton of activity, especially since football season's coming now and people have been drafting in basketball all offseason,” noting that Underdog is enjoying “rapid growth” in its customer base.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
247Sports
Eli Gold sidelined by health issues to start 2022 football season
Eli Gold, who has served as the voice of Alabama football since 1988, will be sidelined with health issues to begin the 2022 Crimson Tide football season, Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, announced on Wednesday morning. Gold has been the “Voice of the...
247Sports
ESPN makes the case for Jalen Carter as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
Over the last 23 NFL Drafts, there have been zero defensive tackles taken No. 1 overall, with 16 quarterbacks, five defensive ends, and two offensive tackles going first. ESPN attempted to look at the candidates to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, splitting them up into three tiers: the serious contenders, the potential risers, and the long shots. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Will Anderson made the first group. Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, and Peter Skoronski made the second group. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter made the third group, with a 1 percent chance of going No. 1 overall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ole Miss Ranked Top 20 in Preseason AP Poll Projection
The Ole Miss Rebels land in the top 20 of 247Sports' preseason AP Top 25 Projection.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
CBS Sports
College football rankings 2022: Alabama near-unanimous No. 1 over Ohio State in Preseason CBS Sports 131
The 2022 college football season kicks off in a matter of weeks, but before the games can begin, a tradition as engrained in the sport as any must take place: preseason rankings. Our starting point for the season is the CBS Sports 131 -- our comprehensive ranking of every team at the FBS level, now including James Madison -- which has last year's College Football Playoff runner-up Alabama holding the No. 1 spot with all but one voter choosing the Crimson Tide as the top team in the nation entering the season.
Comments / 0