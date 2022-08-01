FanDuel promo code starts August 2022 with a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000

Over the last 23 NFL Drafts, there have been zero defensive tackles taken No. 1 overall, with 16 quarterbacks, five defensive ends, and two offensive tackles going first. ESPN attempted to look at the candidates to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, splitting them up into three tiers: the serious contenders, the potential risers, and the long shots. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Will Anderson made the first group. Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, and Peter Skoronski made the second group. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter made the third group, with a 1 percent chance of going No. 1 overall.

ATHENS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO