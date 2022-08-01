Ingham County announces first probable case of monkeypox

The Ingham County Health Department announced the first probable case of the monkeypox virus in Ingham County.

The infected individual is currently isolating and doesn't pose a risk to the public.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with infectious scabs, rash or body fluids or by respiratory secretions during face-to-face contact.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan, said people must be honest about how they are feeling.

"It's always good to have frank discussions and ask people how they're feeling to make sure they aren't symptomatic," Bagdasarian said.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, exhaustion and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters on body or inside the mouth.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says that while men who have sex with men have seen the highest number of cases nationally, anyone can contract the virus.

"Monkeypox can be seen in people regardless of gender and regardless of sexual orientation," Vail said.

There are no other confirmed cases in Ingham County at this time.

Vaccines are available, but doses are limited to those who have been exposed to monkeypox. Contact your healthcare provider to learn more.

