Waukesha and Washington counties declare fentanyl health crisis

August 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – You have 17 seconds from where the music starts to try to identify this location. It was April 26, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about this business leasing space. Interesting how quickly the contractors turned this around. One contractor armed with a power drill said, “It’s amazing what ‘stuff’ can get done when you don’t ‘mess’ around.” … or something to that effect in contractor speak.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO