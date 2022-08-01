Waukesha and Washington counties declare fentanyl health crisis

www.wisn.com
WISN
Burlington teacher who attended Capitol riot resigns
BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington Area School District high school teacher who attended the Capitol riot has resigned from his position. In a letter to the high school principal dated June 8, history and social studies teacher Jeff Taff said, "I am resigning my position because I am looking to take my passion, skills and talents and apply them elsewhere."
WISN
Director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention fired
MILWAUKEE — The director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention was removed from her position Wednesday. "I have notified Director Arnitta Holliman that her appointment as Office of Violence Prevention director has concluded," Milwaukee May0r Cavalier Johnson's Chief of Staff Jim Bohl said in a statement. "It is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Can you identify this buildout in Washington County, WI?
August 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – You have 17 seconds from where the music starts to try to identify this location. It was April 26, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about this business leasing space. Interesting how quickly the contractors turned this around. One contractor armed with a power drill said, “It’s amazing what ‘stuff’ can get done when you don’t ‘mess’ around.” … or something to that effect in contractor speak.
WISN
City of Waukesha announces new date for Christmas parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The city of Waukesha Christmas parade will be a little later this year. The city and Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the parade will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. They said they are moving the date so there will be more staffing available in...
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
WISN
Racine election officials respond to claims about mobile voting truck
RACINE, Wis. — Racine election officials are pushing back on claims from Republican candidate for governor Rep. Timothy Ramthun madeduring a WISN 12 News town hall about the city's mobile voting truck. "We've got issues with vans driving around in Racine County collecting ballots right now for people," Ramthun...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin Behavioral Health Providers receive telehealth grants over $2.5 million from DHS, Evers
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), in conjunction with Governor Evers, has recently awarded more than $2.5 million dollars to 27 providers for community behavioral health services across the state of Wisconsin. This initiative is taking place in counties around the state including both Racine and Kenosha. The finances that have been awarded will provide access to mental health and substance use treatment and recovery support via telehealth medicine. Those receiving grants include health care systems, counseling practices, and wellness centers.
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
WISN
Wisconsin State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin State Fair is a staple in every local Wisconsinite summer. It celebrates 171 years of tradition with wild shows, excellent food, and fantastic rides. It opens Thursday and WISN 12 News wants to ensure you are prepared to have a good time. To get...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
WISN
Milwaukee Co. district attorney questioned over recent spike in homicides related to domestic violence
MILWAUKEE — The family of Ninoshka Lozada, a West Allis mother of four, is still struggling to make sense of her brutal murder. "Always trying to make us smile no matter what. She was always with her kids everywhere," said Joshua Acevedo, Ninoshka's brother. Prosecutors say Lozada's ex-boyfriend, Wilson...
wisfarmer.com
Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'
BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
wlip.com
Kenosha Common Council To Consider Marijuana Ballot Measure
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider a resolution that would measure the public’s mood on marijuana legalization and taxation. The resolution has no fewer than eight sponsors meaning it’s all but guaranteed to pass. If it does, Kenosha voters will get asked the question on the November 8th ballot.
WISN
FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'
RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
