ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Victor Peña trial: ‘A part of me died in that apartment,’ rape and kidnapping victim gives impact statement during sentencing

By Tristan Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mic

Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, MA
Boston

Authorities seek man in connection with Dorchester shooting

The shooting occurred on July 17 in a parking lot near Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street. The Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a July 17 shooting. The suspect is pictured at the scene wearing black leggings under black shorts, a...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure

An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Sentencing#Part Of Me#Violent Crime#Wcvb
The Independent

Truck driver's trial to start in death of 7 motorcyclists

The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club will open Tuesday, more than three years after the crash in northern New Hampshire.Jurors visited the crash scene Monday and traced Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's route from an auto dealership in Gorham along U.S. Route 2 to the crash site in Randolph, about 10 miles away. Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the trial, which is being held in state superior court in Lancaster. The motorcyclists who died June 21, 2019, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island...
RANDOLPH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘Is she being held captive against her will? That terrifies me’: Missing Maura Murray’s sister speaks after new search

Julie Murray has a framed, handwritten note from her little sister in the living room of her Virgina home.It’s one of the last written messages she received from her beloved younger sibling, Maura, before the nursing student vanished into thin air more than 18 years ago.And Ms Murray was working from that same home, her dog Stoney keeping her company, when she got a call out of the blue last week about Maura – whose disappearance has tormented her family and fascinated the internet since February 2004.There was a new search, New Hampshire authorities told the 42-year-old West Point graduate,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston

Read the victim impact statement in the Victor Peña case

"There will never be an end to the number of ways this has destroyed my life." The woman who was kidnapped and raped multiple times over the course of three days in 2019 by a Boston man shared how she has been affected by the crimes in a victim impact statement submitted Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Man appears in court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has been remanded into custody by a district judge accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.The 22-year-old appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a two-minute hearing.Skebas, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, was told by District Judge Peter Deits “the offence you are facing is the most serious offence anyone can face in court”.Lilia died after suffering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy