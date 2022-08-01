Drake Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show

defpen.com
Drake just admitted he has a crush on an Australian maths teacher
There’s no other way of saying this – Drake has a crush on an Australian maths teacher, and he's shared it with the world. The rapper left his followers mystified recently after posting a picture of a woman he saw in a restaurant, who had no idea her photo was being taken.
Drake’s ‘Texts Go Green’ Ties Kendrick Lamar’s Record for Biggest Single-Week Drop on Billboard Hot 100
A new Drake song has officially tied the record Kendrick Lamar recently broke for the biggest single-week dip ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday (July 5), Billboard's unveiling of its weekly Hot 100 chart showed that Drake's "Texts Go Green" from his polarizing Honestly, Nevermind album took a massive plunge this week, falling from No. 13 to No. 94. The 81-spot drop now sees Drizzy's single neck-and-neck with Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, which broke the very same record just over a month ago. Back on May 31, the aforementioned King Kendrick song from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers LP coincidentally also moved down 81 spots on the coveted singles chart, dipping from No. 16 to No. 97.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper
On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout
Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Shows Off His Rap Skills While Freestyling With A Fan In Toronto
Toronto, Canada – DJ Khaled has worked with many a rap icon throughout his decorated career, but what about his own skills on the mic?. During a recent trip to Toronto, Canada, the We The Best boss was out and about when he bumped into a fan who started freestyling for him. Khaled wasn’t going to let the guy have all the fun, though, as he joined the cypher by kicking some rhymes of his own.
Drake Brings Out Nelly Furtado For Surprise Performance In Toronto & Fans Go Wild: Watch
Canada was just united coast-to-coast thanks to Drake and Nelly Furtado. The Toronto-born rapper, 35, brought out the Victoria, B.C. native for a surprise performance at his hometown OVO Fest on Friday, July 29 and the fans went wild. “I like to deal with people the right way,” Drake began in his address to the crowd before Nelly emerged. “Because that’s the only way that you can get this next person out of the house to come do what they’re going to do right now,” he explained, referencing Furtado’s reclusive nature.
Complex
DJ Premier Recalls Time Dr. Dre Stopped 50 Cent From Collaborating With Him: ‘You Still Owe Me That Track’
DJ Premier recalled landing a 50 Cent feature as the first single off a compilation project before getting shut down by Dr. Dre, who, at the time, wanted his latest Aftermath signee to focus entirely on what would become the rapper’s groundbreaking 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Home Intruder Who Claimed To Be His Son Arrested At $70M L.A. Mansion
Los Angeles, CA – A man who trespassed onto Drake’s new home near Beverly Hills and claimed to be the rapper’s son was arrested last week. As TMZ reported on Tuesday (July 19), cops were called to the 6 God’s mansion last Friday (July 15) after an employee saw someone near the pool house. LAPD questioned the 23-year-old intruder, who claimed Drake is his dad and he was simply waiting for him to arrive home.
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert
Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
Future, Lil’ Baby & More Guest Star In Drake’s ‘Sticky’ Video
Drake has finally delivered the official visual for the Baltimore Club-inspired hit, “Sticky.” Throughout the Theor Skudra-directed video, Drake finds himself globe trotting around the world with his closest friends, business partners and collaborators. Along the way, Lil’ Baby Future and many others make cameos. Not to mention, Drake shows off the off-road Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh in the video as he raps about his high-priced lifestyle.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Brings Concert Security Guard To Tears While Performing 'DAMN.' Single 'LOVE.'
Houston, TX – Kendrick Lamar has been back on the tour circuit since dropping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album. During a performance in Houston on Friday (July 22), a venue security guard was moved to tears as K. Dot performed the 2017 DAMN single “LOVE.” In a video shared to social media, the man stands on the side of the stage wiping tears away as he raps the lyrics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chance The Rapper Discusses Video Of Kanye West Yelling At Him
Chance the Rapper spoke candidly about the leaked video of himself being berated by Kanye West during a clip from an upcoming interview with Morning Hustle. When asked about the incident, Chance explained that the video didn’t give “the full story.”. “It’s a clip of a larger moment,...
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Releases Video For ‘Sticky’ — Watch
Last night was supposed to be the Young Money Reunion featuring Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj which would close out October World Weekend, but Drake tested positive for COVID so it will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-revealed date. Fans are still in for a treat because this Friday, we get to hear him on a new song with Lil Baby and DJ Khaled called ‘Staying Alive‘.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Announces Release Date of New Album 'GOD DID,' First Single With Drake and Lil Baby
DJ Khaled has unveiled a release date for his upcoming album GOD DID, along with the reveal of its lead single. GOD DID is set to drop August 26 via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records, while its lead single will be “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby and will release August 5. The new track will continue Khaled and Drizzy’s partnership, with the pair previously working on the triple-platinum cuts “POPSTAR” and “For Free,” the platinum track “GREECE” and gold-certified numbers “To The Max” and “I’m On One” and “No New Friends,” both with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. At the same time, Khaled and Lil Baby also extend their creative work together after the triple-platinum “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Durk and the platinum cut “You Stay” with Meek Mill and J Balvin.
