Good Morning Cincinnati and Del Gardo's create a cannoli for charity

local12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to close at the end of the week
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of O Pie O announced that the Over-the-Rhine restaurant is closing at the end of the week. In a message posted to its Facebook page, the owner said August 7 will be the last day after an eight-year run. The East 13th Street location...
dayton.com
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
WKRC
Some changes coming after iconic West Side restaurant sold
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of Sebastian's Greek Restaurant has sold the business to a fellow business owner, Adel Samaan who owns the Western Hills Gold Star. Alex Vassilou has owned Sebastian's since 1976. “After close to 50 years of serving the community here at Sebastian’s, I...
linknky.com
NKY country musician Danny Frazier to perform in Covington
In the early 1990s, Northern Kentuckian and country musician Danny Frazier was making his debut performing house gigs at the River Saloon in Covington Landing. Frazier is set to play at [email protected] on Thursday, Aug. 4. The performance is scheduled to take place at the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s outdoor amphitheater...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner
CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. Zookeepers said she chose to stay inside again Wednesday.
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
quikreader.com
WATCH: Countdown to baby hippo
The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
WKRC
Lawrenceburg hosting flood relief drive for Eastern Kentucky victims
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The city of Lawrenceburg is hosting a flood relief drive to help families in Eastern Kentucky recover. There is a trailer for donation drop-offs at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive-thru behind Lawrenceburg City Hall on Walnut Street. Items needed include:. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene products. Water. First...
Fox 19
West Chester man uses health scare to turn his life around, help others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Working out and staying healthy is sometimes easier said than done. For a West Chester man, his doctor gave him bad news a few years ago and that’s when he made his health a priority. “I thought instead of trying to find a gym that I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Wing Week returns this month: Here's all the restaurants participating
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Wing Week is returning for a second straight year!. Spanning from August 22-28, participating Wing Week locations will offer six wings for $7, with over 30 restaurants taking part. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year! After listening to feedback following...
Tire Review
Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business
Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.
linknky.com
Southbank Shuttle returning to Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Cincinnati
The Southbank Shuttle returns to service later this month, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced Monday. The shuttle, which served the urban centers of Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, will roll through those cities again starting Saturday, August 20.
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
leoweekly.com
The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year
The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
cincinnatimagazine.com
The Brief And Curious Life Of Cincinnati’s First Astronomical Observatory
At the corner of Knowlton and Mad Anthony streets in Northside is a small and somewhat neglected monument cobbled together from the riot-wrecked detritus of the old Hamilton County Courthouse. The memorial marks the location of Ludlow Station, one of a line of fortifications maintaining a bulwark against attacks by Native American tribes as eastern settlers encroached on their territories. The monument was originally erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1915. In 1976, an additional bronze plaque, now missing, was added by the DAR which read:
WKRC
Local 'extreme couponer' shares money-saving tips for back-to-school season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Back-to-school season is here and that means families will be heading to the store to fill school supply lists. The National Retail Federation expects families to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year. That’s up about $15 from last year. We asked a...
Comments / 0