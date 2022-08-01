ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Good Morning Cincinnati and Del Gardo's create a cannoli for charity

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to close at the end of the week

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of O Pie O announced that the Over-the-Rhine restaurant is closing at the end of the week. In a message posted to its Facebook page, the owner said August 7 will be the last day after an eight-year run. The East 13th Street location...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe

The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
MONROE, OH
WKRC

Some changes coming after iconic West Side restaurant sold

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of Sebastian's Greek Restaurant has sold the business to a fellow business owner, Adel Samaan who owns the Western Hills Gold Star. Alex Vassilou has owned Sebastian's since 1976. “After close to 50 years of serving the community here at Sebastian’s, I...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

NKY country musician Danny Frazier to perform in Covington

In the early 1990s, Northern Kentuckian and country musician Danny Frazier was making his debut performing house gigs at the River Saloon in Covington Landing. Frazier is set to play at [email protected] on Thursday, Aug. 4. The performance is scheduled to take place at the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s outdoor amphitheater...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner

CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. Zookeepers said she chose to stay inside again Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
CINCINNATI, OH
trazeetravel.com

4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky

Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
COVINGTON, KY
quikreader.com

WATCH: Countdown to baby hippo

The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks

For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lawrenceburg hosting flood relief drive for Eastern Kentucky victims

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The city of Lawrenceburg is hosting a flood relief drive to help families in Eastern Kentucky recover. There is a trailer for donation drop-offs at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive-thru behind Lawrenceburg City Hall on Walnut Street. Items needed include:. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene products. Water. First...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Tire Review

Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Southbank Shuttle returning to Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Cincinnati

The Southbank Shuttle returns to service later this month, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced Monday. The shuttle, which served the urban centers of Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, will roll through those cities again starting Saturday, August 20.
wvxu.org

Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?

Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
CINCINNATI, OH
leoweekly.com

The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year

The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

The Brief And Curious Life Of Cincinnati’s First Astronomical Observatory

At the corner of Knowlton and Mad Anthony streets in Northside is a small and somewhat neglected monument cobbled together from the riot-wrecked detritus of the old Hamilton County Courthouse. The memorial marks the location of Ludlow Station, one of a line of fortifications maintaining a bulwark against attacks by Native American tribes as eastern settlers encroached on their territories. The monument was originally erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1915. In 1976, an additional bronze plaque, now missing, was added by the DAR which read:
CINCINNATI, OH

